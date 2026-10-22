ETV Bharat / international

One Dead, Eight Injured In Attack On Airport In Saudi Arabia's Dammam

Buildings and construction sites fill the skyline, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia ( File/AP )

New Delhi: At least one person has died, and eight others have been injured in an attack targeting King Fahd International Airport in Dammam on Wednesday evening, Saudi Arabia's General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) said.

According to an official statement released by GACA, the eight injured, with severity ranging from minor to critical, have been taken to the hospital for medical care. In a statement posted on X, GACA said, "The General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) announces that King Fahd International Airport in Dammam was targeted by an attack on the evening of Wednesday, October 21, 2026, corresponding to 10 Jumada Al-Awwal 1448 AH."

The civil aviation authority further stated that the attack also damaged property, with the extent of damage being examined. "The attack resulted in the fatality of a resident, may Allah bestow His mercy upon him, and injuries to (8) others, ranging from minor to critical. All injured individuals were immediately transported to hospital to receive the necessary medical care. The attack also caused property damage, the extent of which is currently being assessed. Further updates will be provided," it added. Meanwhile, the U.S. Department of State issued an order for non-emergency U.S. government employees and their family members in Saudi Arabia only. "Iranian-supported Houthis have increasingly engaged in hostilities against Saudi Arabia, including attacks on civilian airports and other critical infrastructure resulting in civilian casualties and severe travel disruptions. The safety and security of Department personnel and their families remain our highest priority, and we will continue to take all necessary steps to protect and support them," US State Department spokesperson Tommy Pigott wrote on X. Al Jazeera has reported that Colonel Majid al-Nazili, military spokesman for the Yemeni military, confirmed that Houthi forces targeted al-Rayyan airport for the fourth time in a single day.