ETV Bharat / international

At Tomb Of Lebanon's Miracle Saint, Faithful Await The Pope

Annaya: Charbel Matar says a Lebanese saint saved his life when he was a child. Now, he is among the pilgrims of all faiths who visit Saint Charbel's tomb, soon to be graced by Pope Leo XIV.

"My family and I have great faith in Saint Charbel and always visit him," said Matar, 69, at the Saint Maron Monastery in Annaya in the mountains of north Lebanon.

"I almost died when I was five. He performed a miracle and saved me from death, and kept me alive for 64 more years," said Matar, whose parents changed his name from Roger to Charbel to honour the saint.

In Pope Leo's first trip abroad since becoming head of the Catholic Church, the US-born pontiff will travel to Turkey and Lebanon, arriving in Beirut on November 30 and visiting the Annaya monastery the following day.

Saint Charbel has broad popular appeal in Lebanon, even beyond the Christian community, with many seeing him not only as a miracle worker but also as a national symbol.

Depictions of the saint with a white beard, his eyes lowered in prayer and wearing black garb, can be found in homes, vehicles and workplaces.

Randa Saliba, 60, called Saint Charbel "a message of love... and the face of Lebanon".

The pope's trip to his tomb was a must, she said during a visit to the monastery with her family.

The Catholic Church "can't deny the miracles he performs and the people whose souls he transforms. He's keeping the Christian message alive," she added.

'Not just Christians'

Charbel was born Youssef Makhlouf in north Lebanon in 1828 and entered the Lebanese Maronite Order aged 23, later joining Annaya's Saint Maron Monastery, where he became a hermit, leading an ascetic life.

He was declared a saint in 1977.

Workers have been busy resurfacing the road to the quiet monastery in preparation for the arrival of the pope while visitors, including women wearing the Muslim hijab head covering, toured the site, lit candles or prayed faithfully to their saint.

Vice rector Tannous Nehme, excitedly awaiting the pope's visit, estimated that the monastery drew around three million visitors annually.

"It's not just Christians -- a lot of Muslims come to visit, a lot of non-religious people come to visit. They come from everywhere -- Africa, Europe, Russia," Nehme said.

As incense lingered in the air, the stone monastery's tranquillity was interrupted only by the sound of restoration work on Saint Charbel's tomb.

When it was opened in 1950 in the presence of clergy, officials and doctors, they found his body well-preserved, more than half a century after his death in 1898.