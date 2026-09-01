ETV Bharat / international

At SCO Summit, PM Modi Calls For No Double Standards On Terror, Dialogue Over Wars

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday called for moving India's three-pillar approach to the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), Security, Connectivity and Opportunity, beyond vision and into concrete outcomes, urging the 10-member grouping to turn its shared geography into shared opportunities.

Addressing the 26th SCO Summit in the Kyrgyzstan capital Bishkek, Modi said the organisation had built a strong tradition of dialogue and cooperation over the past 25 years and that its focus in the next 25 years should be on delivering tangible results.

"Now is the time to take these three pillars beyond a 'vision' and toward 'concrete outcomes'," Modi said.

'No Room For Double Standards' On Terrorism

PM Modi said peace and security were the foremost requirements for achieving the SCO's objectives, stressing that terrorism continued to pose a grave challenge to humanity.

"In our fight against it, we cannot limit ourselves to a mindset of action and reaction. We must dismantle the entire ecosystem of terrorist financing, recruitment, radicalisation, and safe havens," he said.

The PM called for countries to speak with one voice against terrorism and said there could be no double standards on the issue.

"Those countries which make terrorism a tool of their policy, provide shelter and support to terrorists, will have to be given a strong message that terrorism cannot be a strategic asset for anyone," he said.

Modi said the shared aspiration for a peaceful and secure Eurasia was also linked to peace and stability in Afghanistan. He said India had been contributing to the development and humanitarian assistance of the Afghan people and would continue to do so.

On the changing nature of security, Modi said the interconnected world had widened its scope, with conflicts now having consequences far beyond their immediate regions.

Referring to the crisis in West Asia, he said it had shown that conflict in one region could affect global energy security, maritime trade and supply chains, with countries of the Global South bearing the maximum brunt.

"Therefore, India's call has been that the solution to all tensions and wars is not possible on the battlefield, but only through Dialogue and Diplomacy," he said.

Drug Trafficking A Threat To Youth, Regional Security

Modi also flagged drug trafficking as a serious threat to the younger generation and regional security.

He welcomed the centres established under the SCO framework to address security threats, organised crime, information security and narcotics-related challenges, describing them as a positive step.