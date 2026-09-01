At SCO Summit, PM Modi Calls For No Double Standards On Terror, Dialogue Over Wars
Addressing the summit, Modi backed stronger connectivity while insisting that infrastructure and trade initiatives respect national sovereignty and territorial integrity.
Published : September 1, 2026 at 1:46 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday called for moving India's three-pillar approach to the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), Security, Connectivity and Opportunity, beyond vision and into concrete outcomes, urging the 10-member grouping to turn its shared geography into shared opportunities.
Addressing the 26th SCO Summit in the Kyrgyzstan capital Bishkek, Modi said the organisation had built a strong tradition of dialogue and cooperation over the past 25 years and that its focus in the next 25 years should be on delivering tangible results.
"Now is the time to take these three pillars beyond a 'vision' and toward 'concrete outcomes'," Modi said.
'No Room For Double Standards' On Terrorism
PM Modi said peace and security were the foremost requirements for achieving the SCO's objectives, stressing that terrorism continued to pose a grave challenge to humanity.
"In our fight against it, we cannot limit ourselves to a mindset of action and reaction. We must dismantle the entire ecosystem of terrorist financing, recruitment, radicalisation, and safe havens," he said.
The PM called for countries to speak with one voice against terrorism and said there could be no double standards on the issue.
"Those countries which make terrorism a tool of their policy, provide shelter and support to terrorists, will have to be given a strong message that terrorism cannot be a strategic asset for anyone," he said.
Modi said the shared aspiration for a peaceful and secure Eurasia was also linked to peace and stability in Afghanistan. He said India had been contributing to the development and humanitarian assistance of the Afghan people and would continue to do so.
On the changing nature of security, Modi said the interconnected world had widened its scope, with conflicts now having consequences far beyond their immediate regions.
Referring to the crisis in West Asia, he said it had shown that conflict in one region could affect global energy security, maritime trade and supply chains, with countries of the Global South bearing the maximum brunt.
"Therefore, India's call has been that the solution to all tensions and wars is not possible on the battlefield, but only through Dialogue and Diplomacy," he said.
Drug Trafficking A Threat To Youth, Regional Security
Modi also flagged drug trafficking as a serious threat to the younger generation and regional security.
He welcomed the centres established under the SCO framework to address security threats, organised crime, information security and narcotics-related challenges, describing them as a positive step.
"We must make them effective mediums for practical coordination and timely action," he said.
On the second pillar, Connectivity, Modi said India supported initiatives that linked markets, facilitated trade and opened new pathways for development.
However, he stressed that such efforts must respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries, describing this as the core spirit of the SCO Charter.
He said future connectivity should include roads, railways, and air corridors, as well as simpler customs processes, greater use of digital documentation, and more efficient logistics networks.
Opportunity Must Directly Benefit People
Turning to the third pillar, Opportunity, Modi said the benefits of SCO cooperation should reach people directly. The PM said, "The real test of our success should be: how many new opportunities our efforts created for the youth, how many new markets opened for our entrepreneurs, how much technology benefit our farmers received, and how much better the lives of our citizens became."
The PM said people-to-people ties should remain at the centre of SCO cooperation over the next 25 years.
"For India, the SCO is a confluence of great civilisations, cultures, and ideas," he said, adding that the grouping's shared relationships among its people were its greatest asset.
Modi said cooperation within the SCO should not remain merely government-driven but should become people-driven. He highlighted India's initiatives such as the Start-up Forum, Young Authors' Conclave and Young Scientists' Forum, as well as its focus on youth engagement.
He also announced that the first session of the SCO Civilizational Dialogue Forum, proposed by India last year, would be organised in India this year.
Referring to Kyrgyz litterateur Chingiz Aitmatov, Modi said people often focus more on what divides them than on what unites them. "Today, this message is highly relevant for the SCO. Our diversity is our identity. Our shared objective is our strength," he said.
Modi called on SCO members to move "from shared geography to shared opportunities, from vision to outcomes, and from government-driven cooperation to a people-driven partnership".
"India is ready to contribute to the shared journey of the SCO family with this faith and commitment," he said.
Earlier, Modi thanked Kyrgyzstan President Sadyr Japarov for the welcome and hospitality in Bishkek. He also referred to Kyrgyzstan's Independence Day and the World Nomad Games, saying the opening ceremony had offered a glimpse of the country's rich culture and shared heritage.
"This shared heritage and mutual connection is a major strength of the SCO family," Modi said.
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