ETV Bharat / international

At Least 6 Explosions Strike Near Yemen Government Buildings In Aden, Witnesses Say

Representational Image ( AP )

Aden: Witnesses in Yemen’s port city of Aden said they heard at least six explosions Thursday near the palace used by Yemen's international recognized government.

The explosions caused panic among residents who fled the area. A security official said at least two of the explosions were on top of the hill near the Maashiq palace, and two others were heard below near the security gate leading up.