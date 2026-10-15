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At Least 6 Explosions Strike Near Yemen Government Buildings In Aden, Witnesses Say

An official said at least two of the explosions were on top of the hill near the Maashiq palace.

At Least 6 Explosions Strike Near Yemen Government Buildings In Aden, Witnesses Say
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By AP (Associated Press)

Published : October 15, 2026 at 8:46 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Aden: Witnesses in Yemen’s port city of Aden said they heard at least six explosions Thursday near the palace used by Yemen's international recognized government.

The explosions caused panic among residents who fled the area. A security official said at least two of the explosions were on top of the hill near the Maashiq palace, and two others were heard below near the security gate leading up.

Media linked to the Iran-backed Houthi rebels quoted a military official as saying an operation room and a weapons warehouse in the governmental palace were targeted.

TAGGED:

EXPLOSIONS YEMEN
YEMEN GOVERNMENT BUILDINGS
ADEN EXPLOSION
EXPLOSIONS STRIKE NEAR YEMEN

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