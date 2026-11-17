ETV Bharat / international

At Least 17 People Killed In 2 Mass Shootings On The Same Day In South Africa

Representational image. ( Getty Images )

JOHANNESBURG: Two mass shootings on the same day in South Africa left at least 17 people dead, but motives were not immediately established for the crimes some 530 kilometers (330 miles) apart, police said Monday. Eight people were found dead inside a bullet-riddled vehicle in Sweetwaters, outside the city of Pietermaritzburg, according to police, who said they had not immediately identified the victims or any suspects in the shooting Sunday.

Nine people were found dead with gunshot wounds inside a shack in the informal settlement of Jeffsville near South Africa’s capital, Pretoria. The shooting reportedly took place Sunday night and no arrests have been made. The Jeffsville case is being investigated by the serious and violent crimes, murder and robbery unit in Gauteng province.

The incident is reported to have happened between 10 p.m. and 11 p.m., police said..“Police were alerted at approximately 07:30 this morning, 16 November 2026. On arrival, members found the bodies of nine people, six males and three females, inside the four-roomed shack with gunshot wounds,” said police spokesperson Brenda Muridili. Gauteng Police Commissioner Tommy Mthombeni said the killings could be related to a previous shooting at a nearby informal settlement in Saulsville last year where 12 people were killed and 13 injured. He said one of the people who was killed during the shooting was a “person of interest” in the shooting that happened in Saulsville last year. “We cannot rule out that they may be linked, and may possibly have been a retaliation attack,” Mthombeni said. In the Saulsville case from last year, Mthombeni said police had made a breakthrough and arrested one suspect who is believed to be one of the mass shooters.