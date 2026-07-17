ETV Bharat / international

At Least 12,000 Excess Deaths In Europe's June Heatwave

People fill their water bottles and cool off by a water fountain during a heatwave at the Bois de Vincennes park in Paris on July 11, 2026. ( AFP )

Paris: At least 12,000 excess deaths were recorded across nine European countries during June's heatwave, national statistics indicated, a toll that could yet rise as more data is released, according to an AFP analysis.

During this period, all-time temperature records were broken in several European countries, as well as for the month of June in the UK and in Switzerland.

And while the mortality statistics remain provisional, they are an early indication of the human cost of these record-breaking heatwaves, which are becoming increasingly common.

AFP analysed data on excess deaths between June 22 and 28 from Belgium, France, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Spain and Switzerland.

During this period, the height of the heatwave in several countries, around 10,000 excess deaths were recorded in these countries.

Another 2,200 deaths were linked to the heatwave in England and Wales between June 18 and 28, according to estimates released by Britain's Met Office.

Provisional data from the European Mortality Monitoring (EuroMOMO) also recorded a significant rise in excess deaths in the final week of June: it put the figure at 14,260. Their figures for that week drew on official statistics from 24 countries, accounting for some 400 million residents.

EuroMOMO's figures do not include parts of eastern Europe.

"The summer is not yet over," Hans Henri P. Kluge, WHO regional director for Europe, warned in a statement.

"This is not a natural disaster and it's repeating itself every year because too many governments are still treating heat as a weather event rather than a health emergency," he added.

"The tools to prevent most of these deaths exist. "The guidance is published. The evidence is there," he argued.

"What governments do next is a choice, and this summer shows what's at stake."

'Dramatic'

These figures indicate that this week had the highest rate of excess deaths among all June weeks since EuroMOMO began pulling these European figures together in 2020.

The only other summer week in which a higher rate of excess deaths has been recorded over that seven-year period was a week in July 2022 when Covid was still active in many European countries.