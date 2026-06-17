ETV Bharat / international

At G7 Sidelines, PM Modi, UK Counterpart Starmer Discuss Ways To Boost Bilateral Cooperation

In this image received on June 16, 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a meeting with his British counterpart Keir Starmer on the sidelines of the G7 summit, in Evian-les-Bains, France. ( AP )

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday met his British counterpart Keir Starmer and discussed ways to further deepen India-UK ties in areas such as trade, technology, innovation, defence, and clean energy.

The two leaders, who met on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Evian-les-Bains in eastern France, also discussed regional and global developments, including the situation in West Asia and the conflict in Ukraine. In a post on X, Modi described the meeting as "wonderful" and said the past year had been "outstanding" for India-UK relations.

"The trade deal has opened many avenues of economic cooperation. Today's talks focused on how to add even more momentum to India-UK ties," he said. Modi said the two leaders discussed ways to work closely in areas such as innovation, artificial intelligence, skill development and sports, as well as measures to boost investment linkages for the benefit of the people of both countries.

"India-UK ties continue to gain momentum across trade, technology, innovation, defence, clean energy and education," Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a post on X.

"The leaders also discussed the trade deal, which opens several opportunities for growth and prosperity in both countries. Both leaders looked forward to further deepening the India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership," Jaiswal added.