ETV Bharat / international

At 17th UNCCD CoP17, India Calls For Fundamental Shift In Global Drought Approach

Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Bhupender Yadav speaks during CoP 17 of UN Convention to Combat Desertification at Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia ( X/@byadavbjp )

New Delhi: Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Bhupender Yadav on Tuesday called for a fundamental shift in the global approach to drought - from reactive relief to proactive, technology-enabled resilience.

Addressing the Ministerial Dialogue on ‘Accelerating Drought Resilience’, at the 17th Conference of Parties (CoP17) of the UN Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD), in Mongolia's Ulaanbaatar, Yadav called drought “no longer an occasional event, but a defining development challenge”, affecting water security, food systems, biodiversity and economic stability.

According to a press statement issued by the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Yadav highlighted India’s “coordinated, multi-institutional approach integrating early warning, mitigation, relief and community resilience”. He said that rainfall monitoring and satellite-based drought assessments trigger preparedness at the inter-ministerial and State levels, ensuring that a dry spell does not escalate into a crisis.

Emphasising the critical link between land and water, he stated, “restore the forest, before the flow”, underscoring India’s focus on catchment and riverscape forestry to reduce erosion, improve water retention and recharge groundwater. River rejuvenation and revival of traditional water bodies further strengthen water security and rural drought resilience, he noted.