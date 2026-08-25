At 17th UNCCD CoP17, India Calls For Fundamental Shift In Global Drought Approach
Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav termed drought no longer an occasional event calling a shift in approach from reactive to proactive.
Published : August 25, 2026 at 2:23 PM IST
New Delhi: Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Bhupender Yadav on Tuesday called for a fundamental shift in the global approach to drought - from reactive relief to proactive, technology-enabled resilience.
Addressing the Ministerial Dialogue on ‘Accelerating Drought Resilience’, at the 17th Conference of Parties (CoP17) of the UN Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD), in Mongolia's Ulaanbaatar, Yadav called drought “no longer an occasional event, but a defining development challenge”, affecting water security, food systems, biodiversity and economic stability.
Presented India's views at the Ministerial Dialogue on ‘Accelerating Drought Resilience’ at CoP17 of UNCCD in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia.— Bhupender Yadav (@byadavbjp) August 25, 2026
Under the leadership of PM Shri @narendramodi ji, India is pushing for a fundamental shift in the global approach to drought - from reactive… pic.twitter.com/p4RmmxvyCz
According to a press statement issued by the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Yadav highlighted India’s “coordinated, multi-institutional approach integrating early warning, mitigation, relief and community resilience”. He said that rainfall monitoring and satellite-based drought assessments trigger preparedness at the inter-ministerial and State levels, ensuring that a dry spell does not escalate into a crisis.
Emphasising the critical link between land and water, he stated, “restore the forest, before the flow”, underscoring India’s focus on catchment and riverscape forestry to reduce erosion, improve water retention and recharge groundwater. River rejuvenation and revival of traditional water bodies further strengthen water security and rural drought resilience, he noted.
Day 8 at #UNCCDCOP17!— UN Land and Drought (@UNCCD) August 25, 2026
President Khürelsükh opened the High-Level. Ministers then turned to the $278B annual finance gap. New commitments followed, including $500M from AfDB, €20M from the EU for Thrivelands, and support for drought resilience, drylands, and land restoration. pic.twitter.com/3RPbTJqhwg
The Minister highlighted that community-led restoration of springs and recharge zones in India's hills, while in the plains, a pan-India watershed programme addresses degraded rainfed lands through a ridge-to-valley approach, supported by community institutions and convergence with rural employment programmes.
At the household level, drinking water programmes seek to ensure reliable supplies during periods of stress, with assured service levels, local quality testing and prioritisation of vulnerable areas, the minister said. He also highlighted crop insurance that protects farmers against drought and other non-preventable losses across the crop cycle, combining subsidised premiums with technology-driven assessment for faster and transparent claim settlement.
The Minister stressed that community ownership, capacity building and livelihood diversification are central to the transition from reactive relief to proactive, technology-enabled resilience.
Yadav said India’s core belief is that drought must be managed as a predictable, preventable risk, and not a recurring disaster demanding emergency response. He highlighted prevention measures including watershed development, water harvesting, afforestation, groundwater recharge and climate-resilient crops, complemented by disaster-related funds, employment guarantees, fodder support and emergency water supplies when required.
Calling for stronger global action, Yadav advocated greater investment in ecosystem restoration, stronger early warning systems and coordinated action.
Interacted with stakeholders involved in publication of the first-ever Guide to India’s Grasslands and other Open Natural Ecosystems today on the sidelines of the @UNCCD CoP17 in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia.— Bhupender Yadav (@byadavbjp) August 25, 2026
Apart from woodlands and wetlands, grasslands are one of the most important… pic.twitter.com/XHXV5Cs4s3
“Preparedness over response, prevention over crisis management, resilience over recovery should be the goal”, he said. He concluded by emphasizing that building drought resilience is not optional for the world’s most vulnerable, but a matter of survival, and affirmed India’s readiness to share its knowledge and capacities, including on early warning, for a drought-resilient future for all.
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