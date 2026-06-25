ETV Bharat / international

Assured That Access To AI Tech Once Provided Will Not Be Cut-Off: Senior Indian Official

Washington: The US has assured India that access to artificial intelligence technologies, once provided, will not be cut off, a top bureaucrat said Thursday, asserting New Delhi believes the sector still needs innovation and it's not yet time to regulate it.

S Krishnan, Secretary, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, while interacting with the media on the sidelines of the two-day Pax Silica Summit here, said the Americans were concerned about the potential use of AI models such as Anthropic and Mythos and their impact.

Krishnan and K Nagraj Naidu, Additional Secretary, Ministry of External Affairs, on Wednesday met Jacob Helberg, the US Under Secretary of State, who is driving the Pax Silica initiative to ensure alternate supply chains in the area of critical minerals and rare earths – a sector dominated by China.

The Pax Silica initiative aims at strengthening the security of supply chains in key technology sectors.

“On the AI models, the American concern is fundamentally how these models could potentially be used and what the potential impact could be. They were looking at a review mechanism for some of this internally before they are released,” Krishnan said.

“But I think there was an understanding and something that they certainly mentioned that access to technology, once it is provided, will not be cut off. I think that was ensured,” Krishnan said.

“We have to sort of ensure that there are certain areas where the global economy today needs reliable and resilient sources of supply,” he said.

“If you become overdependent, and I think that's what geopolitics and also things like the COVID pandemic have taught us, that you don't become over-reliant on one source of supply,” he said.