ETV Bharat / international

9/11 Anniversary: 25 Years Later, AP Journalists Who Witnessed Sept 11 Attacks In The US Recall What They Saw

Smoke billows from one of the towers of the World Trade Center as flames and debris explode from the second tower, Sept. 11, 2001 ( File/AP )

New York: Karen Matthews was getting her 3-year-old daughter ready for preschool in her Manhattan apartment on Sept. 11, 2001, when she heard a loud boom, unlike anything she'd ever heard before.

Holding her child, she went outside. Around her, people stared up at a gash in the north tower of the World Trade Center, smoke billowing from the building just blocks from her home.

"What did you see? What did you see?" people were asking one another. Matthews, an Associated Press reporter, began asking the same question, fumbling to get out her notebook and record what people had witnessed, all with her daughter still in her arms.

Matthews had planned to drop her daughter at school before working later to cover New York's primary election. Instead, she and other AP journalists found themselves documenting the Sept. 11 attacks as they lived through them.

Twenty-five years later, they remember what they saw.

At first, no one knew what was happening

On her way outside, Matthews passed a woman in her building's lobby with tears streaming down her face. Some people assumed a small plane had accidentally struck the tower.

Then she saw a "big fireball" erupt from the south tower as a second hijacked jet struck.

"'I want to go to school, I want to go to school,'" her daughter started crying.

"That's when we all knew that we were under attack," Matthews said.

Matthews started toward the preschool anyway, until she saw teachers grabbing children and running north, many of them crying. She took her daughter upstairs, intent on getting her to a safe place, and put on Barney.

Then she heard two more impossibly loud roars — one tower collapsing, then the other. Nearly 3,000 people died in the World Trade Center, at the Pentagon, and on the four jets hijacked by al-Qaida militants.

Twenty-five years later, Matthews, now retired, still divides her life into before Sept. 11 and after.

"I'm not a really fearful person," she said. "But you lose a sense of security when something like that happens."

"I do think it helped to be part of telling the story of what happened," Matthews said.

The camera becomes a wall

Lower Manhattan's streets were filled with smoke and debris when Richard Drew got off the subway at Chambers Street and saw the burning twin towers.

His assignment that day had originally been to cover the opening day of Fashion Week — a whirlwind of glamour, models and runway shows.

He began taking pictures. Gray ash and soot covered his clothes, face and cameras.

An emergency medical worker pointed up and said, "Look at that." People were plummeting from the burning towers.

"I don't know whether they were jumping or they got forced out by the fire," Drew said.

Drew photographed them. One image became known as "The Falling Man." It shows a lone man falling headfirst, his body nearly aligned with the vertical lines of the towers. The photograph appeared in some newspapers the next day, but was rejected by other publications that worried readers would find it too upsetting.

Drew still thinks about the photograph — and the unidentified man in it — at least once a week.

"When I'm in a situation like September 11th, I go into professional photographer mode and I concentrate on whatever's happening in front of me," said Drew, who also photographed the 1968 assassination of Robert F. Kennedy.

He said his wife calls his camera a wall — a filter between the photographer and the reality they're capturing.

"I guess I'm in denial about whether those things really affected me," he said.

The wheelchairs stayed empty

Dust from the pulverized towers was falling "like a snowstorm" when AP reporter Larry Neumeister made it to a hospital near ground zero that afternoon.