ETV Bharat / international

Asian Surnames Have Been The Fastest-Growing In The US, According To Census Bureau Report

Orlando: The most popular last names in the U.S might be unchanged from the previous decade, but Asian surnames were the fastest-growing at the start of this decade, the U.S. Census Bureau said Tuesday.

Smith, Johnson, Williams, Brown and Jones remained the top five last names in the United States in 2020, as they were in 2010, according to a tally from the last U.S. head count. Most of the fastest-growing last names from 2010 to 2020 were Asian, according to the Census Bureau.

The top three of those were Zhang, Liu and Wang. In the 21st century, Asians have been the fastest-growing of the country’s largest racial or ethnic groups, and they now make up 7% of the U.S. population.

While Asian growth will continue to outpace overall U.S. growth, the immigration crackdown during the second Trump administration could slow down future expansion of that population in the United States, said Paul Ong, a public affairs professor at the University of California, Los Angeles.

“Much of the growth of the Asian population has been driven by immigrants and their children,” Ong said Tuesday. “Consequently, when Asians crack the top surname rank will be pushed further into the future.”

Rounding out the top 10 most common last names in 2020 were Garcia, Miller, Rodriguez, Davis and Martinez. The only change from 2010 was Rodriguez, which jumped ahead of Davis for the No. 8 spot. There were 7.8 million unique last names, according to the Census Bureau.

The Census Bureau has tallied counts of the most common last names in each once-a-decade head count since 1990. The 2020 census was the first since 1990 to provide data on first names, although the Social Security Administration keeps a count of the most popular male and female first names for babies each year.