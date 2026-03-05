ETV Bharat / international

As Voting Closes With 60% Turnout, Nepal Awaits A New Government

Kathmandu: Nearly one million out of Nepal's some 19 million voters have voted enthusiastically in Thursday's historic but early election, held six months after #GenZRevolt overturned the KP Sharma Oli-led government, with the Election Commission estimating voter turnout at around 60 per cent as in the last general election held in 2022.

With the "largely peaceful polls" closed at dusk-fall, ballot boxes were being transported to the headquarters of the country's 77 districts, spread across the Himalayas to mid-hills and plains, for counting expected to begin at night. In some Himalayan districts like Manang, Humla and Bajura, helicopters were mobilised to transport ballot boxes to the district headquarters.

Initial results are expected to trickle in by Friday morning, but the Election Commission has said that results of the direct election should be out within 24 hours, a challenging task in a country where inter-party disputes delayed the process during past elections.

It would be days before the final results are out because Nepal follows mixed elections: according to which 165 candidates will be directly elected while 110 will be picked from proportional bulk votes - aimed at electing representatives from across the society – that their parties garner.

Kathmandu: Nepal's interim Prime Minister Sushila Karki arrives to cast her vote during the country's parliamentary election at a polling station in Kathmandu, Nepal, on March 5, 2026. Voting began across Nepal on Thursday morning to elect a new House of Representatives that was dissolved following violent protests in September last year. (IANS)

Exit polls conducted by popular media outlet Setopati.com indicate that the Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP), led by former Kathmandu mayor and rap star Balendra Shah and popular but controversial TV show host Rabi Lamichhane (who is still battling alleged cooperatives fraud charges in courts), could win a clear majority if not a landslide victory.

Reason? As the polls suggested, a majority of voters opted to vote for change and seemed to choose Bell, the RSP’s election symbol, as opposed to the Sun (CPN-UML), or Tree (Nepali Congress).

If that happens, the party will clearly ring alarm bells for the country's old guard parties such as the Nepali Congress, the CPN-UML and the former Maoists, who have been ruling Nepal on a rotational basis for nearly 15 years.

The exit polls are predicting a neck-to-neck race between the newly formed RSP, the oldest Nepali Congress and the KP Oli-led UML, followed by Prachanda-led Nepali Communist Party (NCP), which is a new coalition of old communist parties, including that of the former Maoists, which was formed just in time for the election.

Three most closely watched constituencies include: Jhapa 5 in eastern Nepal where the RSP’s Balendra Shah, 35, is taking on former prime minister KP Sharma Oli, 74; Sarlahi 4 in southern Nepal where Nepali Congress's newly-elected young chair Gagan Thapa, 49, is taking on the past local favourite Amresh Kumar Singh, 55, who just recently ditched the Congress to join the RSP; and Chitwan 2 in southern Nepal where the RSP's Rabi Lamichhane, 51, is taking on the Congress’s Meena Kharel, 54.