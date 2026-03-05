As Voting Closes With 60% Turnout, Nepal Awaits A New Government
Catapulted to power after last September's #GenZRevolt, Nepal's first female prime minister, Sushila Karki, earns accolades for accomplishing her mission
Published : March 5, 2026 at 9:57 PM IST
Kathmandu: Nearly one million out of Nepal's some 19 million voters have voted enthusiastically in Thursday's historic but early election, held six months after #GenZRevolt overturned the KP Sharma Oli-led government, with the Election Commission estimating voter turnout at around 60 per cent as in the last general election held in 2022.
With the "largely peaceful polls" closed at dusk-fall, ballot boxes were being transported to the headquarters of the country's 77 districts, spread across the Himalayas to mid-hills and plains, for counting expected to begin at night. In some Himalayan districts like Manang, Humla and Bajura, helicopters were mobilised to transport ballot boxes to the district headquarters.
Initial results are expected to trickle in by Friday morning, but the Election Commission has said that results of the direct election should be out within 24 hours, a challenging task in a country where inter-party disputes delayed the process during past elections.
It would be days before the final results are out because Nepal follows mixed elections: according to which 165 candidates will be directly elected while 110 will be picked from proportional bulk votes - aimed at electing representatives from across the society – that their parties garner.
Exit polls conducted by popular media outlet Setopati.com indicate that the Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP), led by former Kathmandu mayor and rap star Balendra Shah and popular but controversial TV show host Rabi Lamichhane (who is still battling alleged cooperatives fraud charges in courts), could win a clear majority if not a landslide victory.
Reason? As the polls suggested, a majority of voters opted to vote for change and seemed to choose Bell, the RSP’s election symbol, as opposed to the Sun (CPN-UML), or Tree (Nepali Congress).
If that happens, the party will clearly ring alarm bells for the country's old guard parties such as the Nepali Congress, the CPN-UML and the former Maoists, who have been ruling Nepal on a rotational basis for nearly 15 years.
The exit polls are predicting a neck-to-neck race between the newly formed RSP, the oldest Nepali Congress and the KP Oli-led UML, followed by Prachanda-led Nepali Communist Party (NCP), which is a new coalition of old communist parties, including that of the former Maoists, which was formed just in time for the election.
Three most closely watched constituencies include: Jhapa 5 in eastern Nepal where the RSP’s Balendra Shah, 35, is taking on former prime minister KP Sharma Oli, 74; Sarlahi 4 in southern Nepal where Nepali Congress's newly-elected young chair Gagan Thapa, 49, is taking on the past local favourite Amresh Kumar Singh, 55, who just recently ditched the Congress to join the RSP; and Chitwan 2 in southern Nepal where the RSP's Rabi Lamichhane, 51, is taking on the Congress’s Meena Kharel, 54.
Soon after the polls closed, a visibly relieved Acting Election Commissioner Ram Prasad Bhandari told reporters that despite sporadic incidents, polling passed off peacefully across the country, although voting continued late into the evening in several polling centres that saw "special conditions".
Overall, he said, "people turned up enthusiastically to vote." Observers noted that numerous younger voters were in favour of change and an end to the old ways of ruling and governance by the country's "old guard" parties.
A majority of nearly one million first-time voters representing Gen Z (born between 1997 and 2012) seemed excited to cast their ballots, although several Gen Z leaders like Rakshya Bam boycotted the vote, saying their concerns have not been addressed yet.
"We voted for change, and we voted for better Nepal," Bimal KC, a first-time voter in Kathmandu, said, flashing his blue-ink-marked thumb indicating he's just voted. "We want an end to corruption, ensure better governance and better facilities for healthcare and education even in the remotest corners of Nepal."
As the much-awaited voting closed, Nepali social media feeds and online portals remained filled with accolades for Prime Minister Sushila Karki, who, despite lingering doubts, ensured that Nepal's #GenZElection was finally held on the exact date and time as it was announced at the time of her appointment.
Interestingly, those opposing the election also included former king Gyanendra, who seems to be lately enjoying welcome rallies by his backers and supporters even when he returns to Kathmandu from his winter holidays in the plains. Just a few weeks ago, he released a YouTube video, arguing that "it is not the right time to hold elections but to address other issues facing the nation."
With the election finally done, many Nepalis are expressing their respect for Karki, calling her "Aaamaa (mother)."
The 73-year-old Karki, who has gone down in history as Nepal's first female prime minister, who earlier served as the first female chief justice, cast her ballot earlier in the day from her home constituency at Dhapasi, Kathmandu.
In so doing, Karki urged all Nepalis to cast their ballots.
At the end of the day, it seems many Nepalis did listen to her. As the government had announced holidays for three days after the Holi festival, nearly a million Nepalis left Kathmandu for their towns and villages. Yet millions of Nepalis couldn't do so because they have migrated abroad for better educational or employment opportunities.
Nepalis remain scattered all over the world today. In the now-war-torn Persian Gulf region alone, there are an estimated two million Nepalis engaged in various jobs for hard cash needed to support themselves and, most importantly, their families and their remittances-dependent national economy back home.
