As US Secondary Sanctions Hang Over India, Trade Is Already At An All Time Low
Still, Indian exporters brace for impact.
Published : August 25, 2026 at 10:39 PM IST
New Delhi: The US has threatened to wage economic warfare against Iran and vowed to sanction its "enablers", putting pressure on countries and companies that continue to trade with Iran.
Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton has also argued that India and China can play a central role in helping US President Donald Trump carry out his attempt to isolate Iran economically.
While that puts Tehran-New Delhi ties under increasing scrutiny in Washington, India's economic exposure to Iran has fallen dramatically in recent years even as the outbreak of the Iran conflict and disruptions of ship movement through the Strait of Hormuz have only further reduced trade.
Still, India is not completely insulated. The threat of sanctions, coupled with the United Arab Emirates' decision to stop all trade and financial transactions with Iran, is expected to hit Indian exporters who still trade with Iran.
India-Iran trade already going down
India and Iran, which have longstanding ties, have maintained diplomatic contact through the conflict. External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar spoke to his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi early this month on the developments in the conflict in West Asia.
But the economic relationship is a fraction of what it was earlier.
Bilateral trade between India and Iran has dropped sharply from a high of $17.03 billion in the 2018-19 financial year to $1.63 billion in 2026.
India was once a major buyer of Iranian oil, but even before the Iran conflict, US sanctions had made it very difficult for Indian companies to procure Iranian oil
India resumed buying Iranian oil in April 2026 for the first time in seven years after Washington temporarily lifted sanctions on Iranian crude and refined products. India has instead turned to Russia for oil imports.
So what remains is mainly agricultural products and pharma trade between the two countries
Rice is at the heart of trade between India and Iran, but even that trade has come under pressure as freight costs have gone up.
India annually exports one million tonnes of basmati rice to Iran, accounting for 20 per cent of India's total rice exports. But since the outbreak of the Iran conflict and disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, that number has come down to less than half.
Dev Garg, vice president of the Indian Rice Exporters Federation, told ETV Bharat that exports to Iran had been affected by high freight costs due to the Iran conflict, uncertainty over whether ships would reach Iran even before this latest economic action by the US.
"Trade is ongoing but in very small quantities; people are afraid about payments and cargo stuck. Basmati exports have gone down to the Middle East, and basmati production was also less," said Garg.
Exporters are concerned that all these developments, including a recent freeze on financial transactions through the UAE, will further push down trade, which had been routed through third countries.
Vikash Kumar, an exporter to Iran, noted, " Exports have been going down. It is not at the expected momentum, but yes it is in progress."
He said he does not know if a shipment he had planned to send next month will go through.
Washington starts targeting Indian companies
While India's trade with Iran has been slowing due to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz and earlier US sanctions, the US State Department, implementing Operation Economic Outcast, released on Tuesday a list sanctioning four India-based companies and three Indian nationals who had traded Iranian oil.
According to a US State Department press release, it has sanctioned "Prakrutees Infra Impex India Private Limited, an India-based company that imported Iranian-origin petroleum products valued at $25 million from multiple companies" between May 2023 and February 2026.
It also sanctioned Portease Partners, "an India-based customs broker that facilitated the import of multiple shipments of Iranian petrochemical products to India," and two Indian nationals associated with it, and PR Softech Private Limited, an India-based company that "imported approximately $25 million worth of Iranian-origin petroleum products between January 2024 and June 2025" and the Indian director of the firm.
"...we are targeting a sprawling group of shippers and brokers moving Iranian petroleum as well as petroleum and petrochemical products through the UAE, China, Singapore, and Europe to bankroll the U.S.-designated Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps-Qods Force (IRGC-QF) and other regime elements," the US State Department.
Indian strategic interests are in Chabahar
But for India, the bigger question may not be trade at all.
"Investment is all stopped, and if you look at exports or even imports, that's all now next to nothing because Iran sanctions have been there for so long. Indian businesses have already seen the writing on the wall," said trade expert Biswajit Dhar.
"The longer-term impact is going to be that we had put in a lot of effort into the port infrastructure in Iran. We need Central Asian markets, and there is no way of accessing them other than going through Iran."
India has invested in developing the Shahid Beheshti terminal at Chabahar Port as a trade gateway to Afghanistan and Central Asia, as the route through Pakistan is inaccessible for India.
But India's development of Iran's Chabahar Port had stalled after a US sanctions waiver expired on April 26. Even before the Iran conflict, India had removed its personnel and cut budget funding in anticipation of sanctions.
China more vulnerable
India at this point has less exposure to Iran than China, which buys an estimated 80 per cent of Iranian oil.
China slammed the secondary sanctions and said it would take “all necessary measures” to protect its national interests.
“Cooperation between China and Iran has always been conducted within the framework of international law and should not be interfered with or disrupted," warned Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian.
For now, it remains to be seen whether Trump's economic warfare will succeed where the military campaign hasn't.
Iran has already said that it will push back.
"The fact that they (U.S. leaders) have moved on from military operations ... to bring up the same old plans shows that they are desperate," said Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi on the secondary sanctions.
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