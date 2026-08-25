ETV Bharat / international

As US Secondary Sanctions Hang Over India, Trade Is Already At An All Time Low

File - President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting about military families, in the Oval Office of the White House, Monday, Aug. 3, 2026, in Washington ( AP )

New Delhi: The US has threatened to wage economic warfare against Iran and vowed to sanction its "enablers", putting pressure on countries and companies that continue to trade with Iran.

Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton has also argued that India and China can play a central role in helping US President Donald Trump carry out his attempt to isolate Iran economically.

While that puts Tehran-New Delhi ties under increasing scrutiny in Washington, India's economic exposure to Iran has fallen dramatically in recent years even as the outbreak of the Iran conflict and disruptions of ship movement through the Strait of Hormuz have only further reduced trade.

Still, India is not completely insulated. The threat of sanctions, coupled with the United Arab Emirates' decision to stop all trade and financial transactions with Iran, is expected to hit Indian exporters who still trade with Iran.

India-Iran trade already going down

India and Iran, which have longstanding ties, have maintained diplomatic contact through the conflict. External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar spoke to his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi early this month on the developments in the conflict in West Asia.

But the economic relationship is a fraction of what it was earlier.

Bilateral trade between India and Iran has dropped sharply from a high of $17.03 billion in the 2018-19 financial year to $1.63 billion in 2026.

India was once a major buyer of Iranian oil, but even before the Iran conflict, US sanctions had made it very difficult for Indian companies to procure Iranian oil

India resumed buying Iranian oil in April 2026 for the first time in seven years after Washington temporarily lifted sanctions on Iranian crude and refined products. India has instead turned to Russia for oil imports.

So what remains is mainly agricultural products and pharma trade between the two countries

Rice is at the heart of trade between India and Iran, but even that trade has come under pressure as freight costs have gone up.

India annually exports one million tonnes of basmati rice to Iran, accounting for 20 per cent of India's total rice exports. But since the outbreak of the Iran conflict and disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, that number has come down to less than half.

Dev Garg, vice president of the Indian Rice Exporters Federation, told ETV Bharat that exports to Iran had been affected by high freight costs due to the Iran conflict, uncertainty over whether ships would reach Iran even before this latest economic action by the US.

"Trade is ongoing but in very small quantities; people are afraid about payments and cargo stuck. Basmati exports have gone down to the Middle East, and basmati production was also less," said Garg.

Exporters are concerned that all these developments, including a recent freeze on financial transactions through the UAE, will further push down trade, which had been routed through third countries.

Vikash Kumar, an exporter to Iran, noted, " Exports have been going down. It is not at the expected momentum, but yes it is in progress."

He said he does not know if a shipment he had planned to send next month will go through.

Washington starts targeting Indian companies