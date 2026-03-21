ETV Bharat / international

As the US Shifts Missiles Towards Iran, Officials Raise Concerns of Gaps In European Air Defenses

Planes are parked at Dubai International Airport as smoke rises in the background after a drone struck a fuel tank early morning, forcing the temporary suspension of flights, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Monday, March 16, 2026. ( AP )

London: A sizable number of U.S. Patriot air defense missiles have been moved from Europe toward the Middle East as Washington diverts resources toward its war on Iran, leaving concerning gaps in Europe’s air defenses against Russia, U.S. defense officials told The Associated Press.

The war in Iran, about to enter its fourth week, has seen the U.S. deploy thousands of troops to the region and pushed the Pentagon to seek an additional $200 billion in funding. Iran meanwhile has fired missiles and drones across the Gulf, including at U.S. bases and hotels in vacation hot spots.

Two Patriot missile systems were sent from Germany to Turkey after several ballistic missiles were fired toward Turkey from Iran since the start of the war, the Turkish defense ministry and three U.S. officials said. The U.S. officials said missiles for the Patriot system were moved from various locations around Europe in an effort to reinforce air defenses towards the Middle East. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive military matters.

One of the officials said stocks of Patriot missiles are “absolutely” dwindling in Europe and elsewhere because of the war in Iran, and added the situation is “pretty concerning.”

Asked to comment on the missiles being moved, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a statement to AP: “The US military has more than enough munitions, ammo, and weapons stockpiles to achieve the goals of Operation Epic Fury laid out by President Trump — and beyond.”

One of the three U.S. officials said there is still “plenty” of capacity in NATO to defend Europe, adding that part of the reason the US has assets in different places is to project power globally.

Patriots used against low-tech Shahed drones

The Patriot is a surface-to-air guided missile system that was first deployed in the 1980s and can target aircraft, cruise missiles and shorter-range ballistic missiles.

The war in Ukraine has shown how effective the Patriot system is against a wide range of threats including maneuverable hypersonic missiles such as Russia’s Kinzhal, one of the U.S. officials said.

But in the Middle East, the U.S. and its allies are using Patriots “against threats that don’t require them,” one of the officials said, such as against comparatively cheap and low-tech Iranian Shahed drones.

Patriots, the official said, should be used to protect high-end ground systems — such as precision strike missiles the U.S. is firing from HIMARS launchers in the Middle East — from enemy attack.

The Patriots are being redeployed as Russia is continuing to pursue its war in Ukraine, with some of the European countries near Russia facing the effects, including incursions of Russian drones from the Baltic states to Poland and Romania. Officials in Europe say Russia is waging a hybrid war on Europe including with sabotage and cyberattacks.

Everything that moves out of Europe is a capability that “can’t respond to Russia,” if Moscow decides to take advantage of an opportunity, the U.S. defense official said.

Building up defenses on NATO’s southern flank