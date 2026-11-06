ETV Bharat / international

As Saba Haider Wins Illinois House Of Representatives' Seat, Family In Ghaziabad Rejoices

Saba Haider ( ETV Bharat )

Look beyond the success of the Pia Dandiyas and Nithya Ramans at the recently-concluded US mid-term elections, and the Democratic Party tsunami has thrown up a host of other Indian-American winners across the length and breadth of the country. And they come from every corner of their motherland, proudly carrying forward India's vast diversity of identities.

Among the fresh faces to debut in the House of Representatives of Illinois, is Ghaziabad's daughter Saba Haider, 42. She will represent District 84 in the dyed-in-blue state, after securing a resounding victory against her Republican rival Brian Scopa, garnering 71.8 per cent of the vote.

A Solid, 'Desi' Upbringing Having attended Holy Child School in Ghaziabad, she completed her BSc with a gold medal from Ram Chameli Chadha Girls' College, before enrolling at Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) for an MSc in Wildlife Sciences, where she earned another gold medal. In 2006, she got married to computer science engineer Ali Kazmi from Bulandshahr, and the couple moved to the US in 2007, eventually settling down in Chicago. Here, she had two children, before becoming a certified yoga teacher. Kazmi works as a software engineer at the World Bank. It was the exposure she gained while interacting with different groups of people as a wellness coach that propelled her to the next turn in her life. She got involved in various local initiatives, before taking the plunge into public service. In 2022, she contested the DuPage County Board elections, but lost. Undeterred, she continued to build her public profile and widen her outreach within the local community. In her next attempt in 2024, she beat her Republican rival to enter the DuPage County Board. The bigger platform gave her the perfect launchpad for her next step in politics. Jumping To The Big Stage When she received the nomination to contest for the state House, she plunged into the campaign with dedication, connecting and engaging with the local community, listening to their concerns, and strategising with her team with the same determination which — according to her father in Ghaziabad Ali Haider — she displayed throughout her academic career.