As Saba Haider Wins Illinois House Of Representatives' Seat, Family In Ghaziabad Rejoices
A class topper in Ghaziabad's Holy Child School and gold medalist from Ram Chameli Chadha Girls' College and AMU, she moved to USA in 2007.
Published : November 6, 2026 at 7:08 PM IST
Look beyond the success of the Pia Dandiyas and Nithya Ramans at the recently-concluded US mid-term elections, and the Democratic Party tsunami has thrown up a host of other Indian-American winners across the length and breadth of the country. And they come from every corner of their motherland, proudly carrying forward India's vast diversity of identities.
Among the fresh faces to debut in the House of Representatives of Illinois, is Ghaziabad's daughter Saba Haider, 42. She will represent District 84 in the dyed-in-blue state, after securing a resounding victory against her Republican rival Brian Scopa, garnering 71.8 per cent of the vote.
A Solid, 'Desi' Upbringing
Having attended Holy Child School in Ghaziabad, she completed her BSc with a gold medal from Ram Chameli Chadha Girls' College, before enrolling at Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) for an MSc in Wildlife Sciences, where she earned another gold medal.
In 2006, she got married to computer science engineer Ali Kazmi from Bulandshahr, and the couple moved to the US in 2007, eventually settling down in Chicago. Here, she had two children, before becoming a certified yoga teacher. Kazmi works as a software engineer at the World Bank.
It was the exposure she gained while interacting with different groups of people as a wellness coach that propelled her to the next turn in her life. She got involved in various local initiatives, before taking the plunge into public service. In 2022, she contested the DuPage County Board elections, but lost.
Undeterred, she continued to build her public profile and widen her outreach within the local community. In her next attempt in 2024, she beat her Republican rival to enter the DuPage County Board. The bigger platform gave her the perfect launchpad for her next step in politics.
Jumping To The Big Stage
When she received the nomination to contest for the state House, she plunged into the campaign with dedication, connecting and engaging with the local community, listening to their concerns, and strategising with her team with the same determination which — according to her father in Ghaziabad Ali Haider — she displayed throughout her academic career.
When contacted, the retired engineer could not contain his emotions, as he recounted the story of her daughter's success, remarking like a true 'desi' parent that a successful child is their greatest treasure and achievement.
Following this historic victory, the family is eagerly awaiting Saba’s return to Ghaziabad. Chandni said Saba is likely to arrive in India next month. The family is planning a grand celebration for her homecoming, in which relatives, family members, and the local community will be invited.
'Familiar' Advice, Then Anxiety
For her mother, Chandni, the night the election results were announced has become one of the most memorable nights of her life. The whole family stayed awake all night, waiting anxiously for news of her election results.
Chandni recalls that when Saba called to share the news of her victory, a wave of joy swept through the family. She noted that today, their family is recognised by their daughter's name, adding that this success wasn't just Saba’s, but also of her husband. Together, they have succeeded as parents in providing their children with a good upbringing and a bright future, the proud grandmother said.
The family’s support back home has also played a crucial role in Saba’s electoral success. Her younger brother, Abbas Haider, is a leader in the Samajwadi Party (SP). During her election campaign, Saba and Abbas frequently spoke over the phone on topics like election strategy, campaign methods, and ways to reach the maximum number of voters. Abbas said whenever he spoke with his sister, they would invariably discuss election strategy: How to reach out to people, how to articulate her message, and how to engage with people from diverse communities.
According to Abbas, his sister did not view the election merely as a political contest. Rather, she sought to engage directly with the people, which he counted as her greatest strength.
Abbas noted that Saba, who has harboured a desire to contribute to society from the very beginning, has a sound perspective on politics. In America, where people from various countries and different Indian states reside, Saba made an effort to connect with these individuals and understand their concerns.
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