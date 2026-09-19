ETV Bharat / international

Army Chief Seth Concludes Russia Visit, Holds Talks On Defence Cooperation

Moscow: Chief of Army Staff General Dhiraj Seth has concluded his three-day official visit to Russia, during which he interacted with senior military leadership of the country and visited key military institutions, Indian military officials said on Saturday.

The visit, which concluded on Friday, provided fresh impetus to India-Russia defence cooperation, with engagements focused on capability development, training exchanges, artillery modernisation and sharing of operational experience, the officials said.

Seth’s visit comes days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin met on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in New Delhi. The two leaders reviewed bilateral cooperation across political, economic, defence, energy, space and other sectors during their meeting last week.

In Moscow, Seth interacted with General Yunus-Bek Yevkurov, Deputy Minister of Defence of the Russian Federation.

The discussions covered joint capability development, professional military exchanges and avenues for expanding military-to-military engagement, the officials said.

At the headquarters of the Russian Land Forces, Seth exchanged perspectives on contemporary military developments and discussed measures to deepen cooperation between the two armies, particularly in training, capability development and sharing of professional experience, they said.