ETV Bharat / international

Army Chief's Iran Visit Focused On De-Escalation, Negotiated Settlement: Pakistan

Islamabad: Pakistan on Thursday said discussions during Army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir's recent Iran visit focused on regional de-escalation and exploring a negotiated settlement, amid claims that he had travelled to Tehran as an "envoy" of the United States.

The remarks made by Foreign Office spokesperson Tahir Andrabi comes days after Munir on Monday held "comprehensive discussions" with Iranian leaders on measures to prevent further escalation of the West Asia conflict and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi had accompanied the Army chief to Tehran.

Addressing the weekly press conference, the spokesperson said Munir's Tehran visit was undertaken "purely in the context and backdrop of Pakistan's role as a mediator".

Claims by certain quarters that Munir visited Iran as "envoy of President Donald Trump or the US are misleading and factually incorrect", he said.

Andrabi said the discussions during the visit "focused on regional de-escalation, breaking the military stalemate and exploring a negotiated settlement to restore peace and stability”.

He said the visit reflected Pakistan's “sincere and constructive role” in bridging differences between Washington and Tehran, adding that the Iranian leadership appreciated Islamabad's efforts towards de-escalation and a peaceful resolution of the conflict.

“Pakistan remains engaged alongside our brotherly countries in sincere and concerted efforts towards resolving the crisis in the Middle East and Gulf and with respect to the standoff between the US and Iran,” Andrabi said.

“Pakistan will continue to actively pursue diplomatic engagement and support all sincere efforts aimed at reviving the peace talks and achieving a comprehensive, just and lasting resolution of the conflict,” he said.

Islamabad has been leading the push for peace and reviving its mediation efforts in the stalled US-Iran peace negotiations.

The conflict began when the US and Israel launched strikes against Iran on February 28, triggering Iranian retaliation and choking the vital Strait of Hormuz and entailing a petroleum price hike. In April, a ceasefire was announced with an agreement to end the US-Iran conflict. However, the peace process faltered later on and has not been put back on track.

An interim peace agreement, which Pakistan signed as a guarantor, derailed in July as tensions escalated in West Asia with the US and Iran resuming military strikes. Pakistan's efforts to revive the talks have so far failed to yield results.