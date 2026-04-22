ETV Bharat / international

Army Chief Gen Dwivedi In US On Official Visit

Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi being welcomed at the Indian Embassy in Washington. ( X/@IndianEmbassyUS )

The Army chief’s visit comes close on the heels of the visits of Air Chief Amar Preet Singh and Navy chief Dinesh Tripathi to the US, marking the continuation of high-level military-to-military exchanges between India and America.

Washington: India’s envoy to the US, Vinay Mohan Kwatra, hosted Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi, who is on an official visit to the US.

“It is expected to further cement the India-US defence ties – a cornerstone of our comprehensive global strategic partnership – towards ensuring a free, open and prosperous Indo-Pacific region,” the Indian embassy here said in a social media post on Tuesday.

The army chief is meeting top US defence services officials here on Wednesday. Earlier, Gen Dwivedi was accorded a Guard of Honour at Fort Shafter, Hawaii, during his ongoing visit to the United States Army Pacific (USARPAC).

He held discussions with General Ronald P Clark, Commanding General, USARPAC, and other senior leaders, "focusing on strengthening India- US defence cooperation and advancing a shared vision for peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific", the Indian Army said in a social media post.

Gen Dwivedi also undertook an aerial tour of Oahu island, gaining insights into the training ecosystem and multi-domain operational readiness, it said.