Army Chief Gen Dwivedi In US On Official Visit
The army chief is meeting top US defence services officials in Washington on Wednesday.
By PTI
Published : April 22, 2026 at 1:46 PM IST
Washington: India’s envoy to the US, Vinay Mohan Kwatra, hosted Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi, who is on an official visit to the US.
The Army chief’s visit comes close on the heels of the visits of Air Chief Amar Preet Singh and Navy chief Dinesh Tripathi to the US, marking the continuation of high-level military-to-military exchanges between India and America.
Ambassador hosted COAS General Upendra Dwivedi, at India House today, ahead of his upcoming engagements in Washington DC. The visit, which is taking place soon after the recent visits by CNS and CAS, continues the high-level military-to-military exchanges between India and the… pic.twitter.com/iOhhEMNeEt— India in USA (@IndianEmbassyUS) April 22, 2026
“It is expected to further cement the India-US defence ties – a cornerstone of our comprehensive global strategic partnership – towards ensuring a free, open and prosperous Indo-Pacific region,” the Indian embassy here said in a social media post on Tuesday.
The army chief is meeting top US defence services officials here on Wednesday. Earlier, Gen Dwivedi was accorded a Guard of Honour at Fort Shafter, Hawaii, during his ongoing visit to the United States Army Pacific (USARPAC).
He held discussions with General Ronald P Clark, Commanding General, USARPAC, and other senior leaders, "focusing on strengthening India- US defence cooperation and advancing a shared vision for peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific", the Indian Army said in a social media post.
Gen Dwivedi also undertook an aerial tour of Oahu island, gaining insights into the training ecosystem and multi-domain operational readiness, it said.
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