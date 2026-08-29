ETV Bharat / international

India’s Argentina Mining Push Goes Beyond Lithium To Critical Minerals, Rare Earths

The meeting of the Commerce Secretary RaThe meeting of the 4th India-Argentina Joint Trade Committee Meeting in Buenos Aires on Saturday. ( PIB )

New Delhi: India’s expanding footprint in Argentina’s mining sector could become an important building block of New Delhi’s quest for mineral security, with lithium emerging as the starting point for a potentially much wider partnership covering critical minerals and rare earth elements.

According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry on Saturday, the Fourth Meeting of the India–Argentina Joint Trade Committee (JTC) was held on August 24 in Buenos Aires.

The Indian delegation was led by Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal, while the Argentine delegation was led by Ambassador Fernando Brun, Secretary for International Economic Relations.

“Both sides reviewed progress on the roadmap agreed during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Argentina in 2025 and reaffirmed their commitment to further deepening the strategic and economic partnership between the two countries,” the Ministry stated.

It further stated that investment opportunities across mining, energy and infrastructure were also discussed, including the continued engagement of India’s state-owned Khanij Bidesh India Limited (KABIL) in Argentina’s lithium sector.

“KABIL’s mining activities in Catamarca, the first lithium mining initiative by an Indian company in Argentina, have progressed significantly with the completion of Phase II drilling,” the statement reads.

“Opportunities for further engagement in the provinces of Salta and Jujuy are also being explored to deepen the strategic partnership between the two countries.”

However, India’s effort to secure critical minerals overseas has encountered a significant execution challenge in Argentina, with the development of five lithium-bearing blocks acquired by KABIL progressing more slowly than originally envisaged.

A parliamentary committee earlier this month flagged “limited progress” in India’s overseas critical mineral acquisition programme and prolonged timelines between negotiations, acquisition, development and eventual production.

The issue is particularly significant because Argentina is central to India’s strategy to diversify supplies of lithium, a mineral considered indispensable for electric-vehicle batteries, energy-storage systems and a range of advanced technologies.

India remains heavily dependent on imports for lithium and other critical minerals, while China dominates much of the global mining, refining and processing chain.

India’s Argentina venture began with an agreement signed on January 15, 2024, between KABIL and Catamarca Minera y Energética Sociedad del Estado (CAMYEN), the state-owned mining company of Argentina’s Catamarca province.

Under the agreement, KABIL obtained exploration and exclusivity rights over five lithium brine blocks — Cortadera-I, Cortadera-VII, Cortadera-VIII, Cateo-2022-01810132 and Cortadera-VI — covering about 15,703 hectares. The agreement also provided for commercial exploitation if exploration established the presence of economically viable lithium deposits. The project was estimated at around ₹200 crore at the time of signing.

The original official planning envisaged a relatively faster transition from exploration to production. A Ministry of Mines presentation had indicated that the first phase of non-invasive exploration had been completed, with a feasibility study targeted for December 2027 and production by the end of 2029.

However, the parliamentary committee has subsequently flagged a slippage in the production schedule. The expected start of lithium production has moved to December 2030, meaning India could have to wait nearly seven years from the acquisition agreement before the first production begins.

It is in this context that the Fourth Meeting of the India–Argentina JTC on 24 August in Buenos Aires assumes significance.

India’s dependence on imported critical minerals creates vulnerabilities for sectors that New Delhi regards as strategically important.

The country’s National Critical Mineral Mission, launched in 2025, seeks to strengthen the entire value chain, from exploration and mining to beneficiation, processing and recycling. The mission covers 30 identified critical minerals.

The overseas component of this strategy is equally important. KABIL was specifically created because several minerals essential to India’s industrial and technological ambitions either do not occur domestically in commercially viable quantities or are insufficient to meet projected demand.