India’s Argentina Mining Push Goes Beyond Lithium To Critical Minerals, Rare Earths
The two countries discuss investment opportunities across mining, energy and infrastructure.
Published : August 29, 2026 at 9:13 PM IST
New Delhi: India’s expanding footprint in Argentina’s mining sector could become an important building block of New Delhi’s quest for mineral security, with lithium emerging as the starting point for a potentially much wider partnership covering critical minerals and rare earth elements.
According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry on Saturday, the Fourth Meeting of the India–Argentina Joint Trade Committee (JTC) was held on August 24 in Buenos Aires.
The Indian delegation was led by Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal, while the Argentine delegation was led by Ambassador Fernando Brun, Secretary for International Economic Relations.
“Both sides reviewed progress on the roadmap agreed during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Argentina in 2025 and reaffirmed their commitment to further deepening the strategic and economic partnership between the two countries,” the Ministry stated.
It further stated that investment opportunities across mining, energy and infrastructure were also discussed, including the continued engagement of India’s state-owned Khanij Bidesh India Limited (KABIL) in Argentina’s lithium sector.
“KABIL’s mining activities in Catamarca, the first lithium mining initiative by an Indian company in Argentina, have progressed significantly with the completion of Phase II drilling,” the statement reads.
“Opportunities for further engagement in the provinces of Salta and Jujuy are also being explored to deepen the strategic partnership between the two countries.”
However, India’s effort to secure critical minerals overseas has encountered a significant execution challenge in Argentina, with the development of five lithium-bearing blocks acquired by KABIL progressing more slowly than originally envisaged.
A parliamentary committee earlier this month flagged “limited progress” in India’s overseas critical mineral acquisition programme and prolonged timelines between negotiations, acquisition, development and eventual production.
The issue is particularly significant because Argentina is central to India’s strategy to diversify supplies of lithium, a mineral considered indispensable for electric-vehicle batteries, energy-storage systems and a range of advanced technologies.
India remains heavily dependent on imports for lithium and other critical minerals, while China dominates much of the global mining, refining and processing chain.
India’s Argentina venture began with an agreement signed on January 15, 2024, between KABIL and Catamarca Minera y Energética Sociedad del Estado (CAMYEN), the state-owned mining company of Argentina’s Catamarca province.
Under the agreement, KABIL obtained exploration and exclusivity rights over five lithium brine blocks — Cortadera-I, Cortadera-VII, Cortadera-VIII, Cateo-2022-01810132 and Cortadera-VI — covering about 15,703 hectares. The agreement also provided for commercial exploitation if exploration established the presence of economically viable lithium deposits. The project was estimated at around ₹200 crore at the time of signing.
The original official planning envisaged a relatively faster transition from exploration to production. A Ministry of Mines presentation had indicated that the first phase of non-invasive exploration had been completed, with a feasibility study targeted for December 2027 and production by the end of 2029.
However, the parliamentary committee has subsequently flagged a slippage in the production schedule. The expected start of lithium production has moved to December 2030, meaning India could have to wait nearly seven years from the acquisition agreement before the first production begins.
It is in this context that the Fourth Meeting of the India–Argentina JTC on 24 August in Buenos Aires assumes significance.
India’s dependence on imported critical minerals creates vulnerabilities for sectors that New Delhi regards as strategically important.
The country’s National Critical Mineral Mission, launched in 2025, seeks to strengthen the entire value chain, from exploration and mining to beneficiation, processing and recycling. The mission covers 30 identified critical minerals.
The overseas component of this strategy is equally important. KABIL was specifically created because several minerals essential to India’s industrial and technological ambitions either do not occur domestically in commercially viable quantities or are insufficient to meet projected demand.
Argentina is particularly attractive because it forms part of the Lithium Triangle, along with Bolivia and Chile, one of the world’s most important lithium-producing regions.
India’s engagement with Argentina is therefore effectively an attempt to establish a long-term presence in one of the world’s most strategically important lithium belts.
The real strategic value of KABIL’s Argentine venture will ultimately depend on what happens after exploration.
Mining lithium ore or extracting lithium-bearing brines is only the first stage of the value chain. The larger economic opportunity lies in processing, refining, production of battery-grade chemicals, cathode and anode materials, cell manufacturing and eventually battery recycling.
KABIL itself has indicated that it is seeking to build partnerships extending from mineral extraction to processing, battery materials, components and cell manufacturing.
This means India–Argentina cooperation could eventually evolve into a vertically integrated arrangement in which Argentine resources feed Indian manufacturing capacity.
Such a model would be considerably more valuable for India than simply importing lithium carbonate or lithium concentrate from Argentina. It could help support India’s ambitions to become a major manufacturing centre for electric vehicles, batteries, renewable-energy storage systems and advanced technologies.
The mining relationship should therefore not be viewed exclusively through the lithium lens.
India’s critical mineral requirements encompass a much wider group of resources, including cobalt, nickel, graphite, copper, rare earth elements and several other minerals. KABIL’s mandate itself extends to minerals such as lithium and cobalt, while the broader Indian critical minerals strategy includes securing overseas sources.
Argentina offers substantial potential beyond lithium, particularly in copper, which is becoming increasingly important for electrification, renewable energy, power transmission, electric vehicles and data centres.
The South American country has been attempting to attract large-scale investment into its copper sector, and the country’s government expects lithium and copper to be the principal drivers of mining exports over the coming decade.
Ash Narain Roy, former Director of the New Delhi-based Institute of Social Sciences and an expert on Latin America, described the meeting in Buenos Aires as a significant development as it signals the second stage of India’s engagement with Argentina in the minerals sector, particularly in mining and extraction.
“This signifies that there is a great degree of convergence and the two sides have decided to elevate this cooperation to another level,” Roy told ETV Bharat.
“That is what is most important. It’s not simply buying or kind of deciding to buy it on a long-term basis but also engaging in extraction, which means that they also recognise India’s ability to do so.”
He said that there must be an understanding in terms of other implications of pricing and supply.
“In that sense, I see it as a very positive sign, particularly because of the fact that China is such a dominant player in the whole region, including in terms of acquiring strategic minerals,” Roy further stated. “So, India doing this is a significant initiative.”
If exploration in Catamarca ultimately establishes commercially viable resources, India could obtain a direct overseas source of lithium for its growing battery and clean-energy industries.
But the longer-term opportunity lies in using the Catamarca experience as a platform for expanding into copper and other critical minerals, and eventually rare earth elements, while connecting Argentine resources with Indian processing and manufacturing capabilities.