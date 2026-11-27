ETV Bharat / international

Argentina Bans Its Central Bank From Printing Money For The Government

Buenos Aires: Argentina’s Congress voted Thursday to bar the central bank from printing money to pay the government’s bills, enshrining in law a key pillar of President Javier Milei’s fight against the country’s notoriously high inflation.

Under the new charter, the central bank’s “primary and fundamental mission” will be to preserve the value of the peso — a goal Milei has pursued in office even though, as a candidate in 2023, he promised to abolish the bank and replace the local currency with the U.S. dollar.

The 141-0 vote in the Chamber of Deputies, with 99 abstentions, comes days after preliminary figures showed Argentina had likely slipped into recession, less than a year before the libertarian economist seeks a second four-year term.

For generations, when Argentine governments spent more than they collected in taxes, they turned to the central bank to print pesos to fill the gap, fueling repeated currency crises and bouts of hyperinflation. The law puts an end to “91 years of plunder, expropriation, impunity and institutional decay,” Milei’s office said in a statement.

The new charter bars the bank from lending to any level of government or otherwise financing the Treasury. It also scraps the bank's employment and economic development goals added under former President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner, the Peronist opposition leader whose administrations leaned heavily on the central bank to fund unbridled spending.

But the law gives the monetary authority less protection than Milei sought. His original bill would have required a two-thirds vote in both houses of Congress to remove the bank’s governor, his appointee Santiago Bausili. The Senate watered down that clause, and the lower house lacked the votes Thursday to restore it. Now a president can replace the bank’s leadership with a simple Senate majority.

Milei has slashed public spending in the past three years, turning Argentina's chronic fiscal deficits into a surplus and helping cut annual inflation from nearly 300% in early 2024 to 33% last month.

Yet Milei has been reluctant to let the market set Argentina’s most important price: the exchange rate. The charter leaves currency controls in the bank’s hands and sets no clear rule for how it should respond to inflation.