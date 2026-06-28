Aramco Helicopter Crash Kills 14 In Saudi Arabia
The helicopter crashed in Ras Tanura on Sunday morning, resulting in the death of all 14 passengers.
Published : June 28, 2026 at 5:47 PM IST
An Aramco helicopter crashed in Saudi Arabia on Sunday, killing all 14 people on board, with authorities saying an investigation to determine the cause of the crash is underway.
The kingdom's official press agency reported that all 14 killed in the crash were Saudi citizens. The accident occurred around 6 am local time. There was no further information about what caused the crash.
The Saudi Press Agency, citing an official at the energy ministry, reported the helicopter crashed in Ras Tanura in the country's east. "The accident claimed the lives of all 14 passengers, all Saudi citizens," the agency said.
Ministry of Energy: Saudi Aramco Helicopter Crash Claims the Lives of All 14 People on Board.https://t.co/teEbWEkL92#SPAGOV— SPAENG (@Spa_Eng) June 28, 2026
"The relevant authorities have launched a full investigation to determine the cause of the crash. The Ministry of Energy extends its deepest condolences and sincere sympathies to the families of the martyrs, praying that Almighty Allah grants them mercy and forgiveness and accepts them as martyrs," the agency added.
Aramco is the world’s largest oil company, which is majority-owned by Saudi Arabia. The company has recently had to scramble as the Iran war disrupted oil supplies and raised prices. Aramco said it successfully shifted some oil exports to a pipeline to avoid the Strait of Hormuz, which has been disrupted by the war.
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