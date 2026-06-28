ETV Bharat / international

Aramco Helicopter Crash Kills 14 In Saudi Arabia

An Aramco helicopter crashed in Saudi Arabia on Sunday, killing all 14 people on board, with authorities saying an investigation to determine the cause of the crash is underway.

The kingdom's official press agency reported that all 14 killed in the crash were Saudi citizens. The accident occurred around 6 am local time. There was no further information about what caused the crash.

The Saudi Press Agency, citing an official at the energy ministry, reported the helicopter crashed in Ras Tanura in the country's east. "The accident claimed the lives of all 14 passengers, all Saudi citizens," the agency said.