'Technology Shouldn't Be Used For Mass Surveillance': Anthropic Vows Lawsuit Over Pentagon Ban, Slams 'Intimidation'

New Delhi: AI startup Anthropic on Saturday vowed to sue the United States over the "intimidation" after the Pentagon banned its use by the military. The ban, in the form of a "supply chain risk" designation, came after the company objected to its artificial intelligence technology being used for domestic mass surveillance and fully autonomous weapons.

The company, in a statement released on X, insisted that its technology should not be used for the mass surveillance of US citizens or deployed in fully autonomous weapons systems.

Anthropic said it would challenge what it called an unprecedented and legally unsound action “never before publicly applied to an American company.”

"No amount of intimidation or punishment from the Department of War will change our position on mass domestic surveillance or fully autonomous weapons. We will challenge any supply chain risk designation in court," the San Francisco-based AI startup said in a lengthy statement that outlined the dangers of the Pentagon's demands. "In a narrow set of cases, we believe AI can undermine, rather than defend, democratic values," the company said.