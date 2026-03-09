ETV Bharat / international

Anthropic Sues Trump Administration Seeking To Undo "Supply Chain Risk" Designation

The lawsuits aim to undo the designation and block its enforcement. Slide 1 of 3 Previous Next Pages from the Anthropic website and the company's logos are displayed on a computer screen in New York on Thursday, Feb. 26, 2026. ( AP )

New York: Anthropic is suing the Trump administration, asking federal courts to reverse the Pentagon's decision designating the artificial intelligence company a "supply chain risk" over its refusal to allow unrestricted military use of its technology.

Anthropic filed two separate lawsuits Monday, one in California federal court and another in the federal appeals court in Washington, D.C., each challenging different aspects of the Pentagon's actions against the company.