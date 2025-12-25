ETV Bharat / international

Another Hindu Man Lynched In Bangladesh, Days After Killing Of Dipu Chandra Das

Dhaka: Another Hindu man was killed in a mob attack in Bangladesh’s Rajbari district late Wednesday, just days after lynching of Dipu Chandra Das in Mymensingh, intensifying concerns about law and order and minority safety in the country.

According to The Daily Star, the victim, Amrit Mondal—also known as Samrat—was assaulted by villagers in Hosendanga village of Pangsha upazila following allegations of extortion. Police said they reached the scene around 11:00 pm after receiving reports of the incident and found Mondal critically injured. He was taken to Pangsha Upazila Health Complex, where doctors declared him dead around 2:00 am, Assistant Superintendent of Police Debrata Sarkar said.

Samrat's body was sent to Rajbari Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy, the ASP (Pangsha Circle) added.

Police also arrested one of his associates, Mohammad Selim, and recovered two firearms, a pistol and a gun, from his possession, the Daily Star reported.

Police said Samrat had at least two cases filed against him with Pangsha Police Station, including a murder case.

According to locals, Samrat had formed a criminal gang and had long been involved in extortion and other criminal activities. After remaining in hiding in India for a long time, he recently returned home and allegedly demanded extortion money from Shahidul Islam, a resident of the village.