Another Hindu Man Killed In Bangladesh Amid Rising Violence Against Minorities

An activist from the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, a right-wing Hindu nationalist organization, shouts slogans as police detain him during a protest near the Deputy High Commission of Bangladesh, alleging that Bangladeshi groups are wrongly targeting Indians, in Mumbai, ( File/AP )

By IANS 1 Min Read

Dhaka: As a disturbing pattern of violence against minorities continues to escalate in Bangladesh, another Hindu man was hacked and stabbed to death by miscreants in Daganbhuiyan upazila of Feni district, local media reported. The body of 27-year-old auto-rickshaw driver Samir Das was recovered from a crop field in Jagatpur village of Bangladesh on Monday. Citing family members and police, Bangladesh's Bengali newspaper Daily Manobkantha reported that Samir left home in his autorickshaw on Sunday evening. When he failed to return late into the night, his relatives began searching for him at various locations.