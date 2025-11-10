ETV Bharat / international

Annapurna Tragedy: 'Indian Father, Daughter Could Have Been Killed In Deadly Avalanche'

Kathmandu: The Indian father and his daughter who were found dead in Nepal Himalayas could have been hit by a deadly avalanche on the northern side of Mount Annapurna III (7,555m), according to officials involved in the high-altitude search and rescue operation.

The avalanche, they said, could have occurred around the time they ended their week-long meditation retreat in a remote mountain cave, slightly above a Buddhist monastery. The Milarepa monastery mostly remains empty in the Himalayan district of Manang, some 200km northwest of the Nepali capital, Kathmandu.

Rescuers of Armed Police Force (APF) Nepal located bodies of Jignesh Patel, 52, and his daughter Priyanshi, 17, on Sunday afternoon - that is some two weeks after they went missing in Milarepa monastery area in Manang. Located along the world-famous Annapurna trekking circuit, the region is well known for its pristine Himalayan environment in the shadows of such towering Himalayan peaks such as the Annapurna I, II, II and IV, among others.

On Sunday, later afternoon "we were surprised to find their bodies, heads facing down, buried in deep snow on the slope," DSP Hira Bahadur G.C., the search and rescue team leader of the APF Nepal's Mountain Rescue and Training Centre, Manang, told ETV Bharat.

"At first they appeared like bag-packs, but when we dug deep we were shocked that they were bodies of the missing father and daughter."

According to G.C., the two left Gyaljen Lodge on October 20 and were headed for a cave on the Himalayan slope behind the monastery. The lodge owner, Karma Gurung, said they had spent three days at the lodge for acclimatisation. Manang sits at an elevation of 3,600m, requiring high-altitude acclimatisation for people from lower elevations.

According to Karma Gurung, the teacher from Surat, Gujarat, Patel, was a frequent visitor to the area, having last visited Manang just a few months earlier in April-May too. "Last time he had come alone for mediation," she said. "The year before, he had come with his daughter."