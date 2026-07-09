ETV Bharat / international

Andy Burnham On Course To Be New UK PM As Election Process Begins

London: Andy Burnham looks set for a so-called coronation as the next British Prime Minister as the process to elect a new Labour Party leader formally opened on Thursday. The former Mayor of Greater Manchester and new member of Parliament for Makerfield remains the sole candidate in the race to succeed Keir Starmer, who announced his resignation last month and set the clock ticking for a new leader.

Under the timetable set by Labour’s National Executive Committee (NEC), candidates have until July 15 to gather the backing of a minimum of 81 Members of Parliament to throw their hat in the ring - a process seen as a formality with Burnham as the sole contender. As a result, he is likely to be in place as the new Labour Party leader and Prime Minister by July 20.

“As prime minister, my priority will be protecting the UK by boosting defence spending, reviving local industry and strengthening our alliances,” said Burnham, setting out a vision statement as the future leader in an article published in ‘The Times’.

“I see our strength at home and our strength in the world as indivisible. Through No. 10 North, and the devolution of power to all parts of the UK, we will take a new approach to regenerating and re-industrialising the country, and thereby strengthening its resilience.

“That same approach will consider foreign policy, economic policy, security, social cohesion and British values as inextricably linked elements of the same strategic question," he stated.

The 56-year-old Labour MP has previously set out his plans for “No. 10 North” as symbolic of his efforts to devolve power to the regions of England beyond the centralised control at No. 10 Downing Street in London.