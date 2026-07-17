Andy Burnham Is Declared Leader Of Britain's Labour Party, Will Become Prime Minister On Monday
The announcement came after he secured nominations from 379 of the 403 Labour lawmakers in the House of Commons as of Thursday night.
Published : July 17, 2026 at 4:56 PM IST
London: Andy Burnham was officially declared leader of Britain's governing Labour Party on Friday, clearing his final hurdle to taking office as prime minister next week.
The center-left party announced the result of a leadership contest to replace departing Prime Minister Keir Starmer, in which Burnham was the only contender. The announcement was a forgone conclusion after he secured nominations from 379 of the 403 Labour lawmakers in the House of Commons as of Thursday night.
Burnham, the former mayor of Greater Manchester, has been prime minister-in-waiting for weeks, but he has revealed little detail about his policy priorities. He will arrive in Number 10 Downing Street largely unknown to voters outside Manchester.
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