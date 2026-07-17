ETV Bharat / international

Andy Burnham Is Declared Leader Of Britain's Labour Party, Will Become Prime Minister On Monday

London: Andy Burnham was officially declared leader of Britain's governing Labour Party on Friday, clearing his final hurdle to taking office as prime minister next week.

The center-left party announced the result of a leadership contest to replace departing Prime Minister Keir Starmer, in which Burnham was the only contender. The announcement was a forgone conclusion after he secured nominations from 379 of the 403 Labour lawmakers in the House of Commons as of Thursday night.