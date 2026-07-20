ETV Bharat / international

Andy Burnham: Britain's New PM Promising Stability, National Sense Of Unity

London: Andy Burnham began his tenure as the UK's new Prime Minister on Monday with an acknowledgement of the political instability that brought him to the famous black door of 10 Downing Street as the country's seventh leader in a decade.

“I am acutely conscious that I am the sixth person in the last 10 years to walk up this street, the seventh Prime Minister since 2016, making this a moment for reflection and new resolution," Burnham admitted in his inaugural address to the nation as PM soon after a customary meeting with King Charles III.

“It requires my generation of politicians to raise our game and rise to the new challenge. Britain needs to show the world that we can regain our stability once again, and that is our challenge, to make politics work, to make it work better... Let’s build a new national sense of unity, of common purpose, and positivity,” he declared.

As a visual nod to his pledge to do things differently, the new leader spoke extempore and without the traditional lectern that has been a quintessential feature of prime ministerial speeches at Downing Street over the years.

“I know people at home are fed up with politics. I hear you, and I want to be honest with you, we have not been good enough, and we need to be better. We will be," he said.

The speech touched upon some of the central tenets of his leadership, with devolution of power to the regions of the country and tackling the cost-of-living crisis at the core.

"We will take power out of here and carry it into every postcode in the land so that they can do more. And in doing more, build a new economy, where we put life’s essentials back under stronger public control to make them affordable to you again,” pledged Burnham.

This week marks a case of third time lucky for the 56-year-old former mayor of Greater Manchester, who finally made it to the top job after two failed attempts in 2010 and 2015.

As someone who led a major delegation to India in 2019 in his previous avatar, Burnham’s commitment to growing the region’s ties with India is expected to translate at the national level too.