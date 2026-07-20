ETV Bharat / international

Andy Burnham Becomes The UK's Seventh Prime Minister In A Decade After Starmer Resigns

London: The moment for Andy Burnham has finally come. After weeks as leader-in-waiting, Burnham officially became prime minister on Monday during a meeting with King Charles III at Buckingham Palace. He succeeded Keir Starmer, on a day when Britain's political turbulence gave way, at least temporarily, to smooth choreography.

Buckingham Palace has released a photo of the two men shaking hands. The ceremony known as "kissing hands" marks the transfer of power.

The palace said in a statement that the king "received in audience the Rt. Hon. Andrew Burnham MP and requested him to form a new Administration. The Rt. Hon Andrew Burnham MP accepted The King's offer and kissed hands upon his appointment as Prime Minister and First Lord of the Treasury."

Burnham is the seventh U.K. prime minister since 2016 in a now well-rehearsed handover after replacing Starmer as leader of the center-left governing Labour Party on Friday.

Starmer made a short farewell speech outside the prime minister's 10 Downing Street residence, saying "my work is done." The outgoing leader, forced to resign by his own party, said Britain is now "stronger and fairer than it was two years ago," when he took office.

"I go with good grace, I go with a smile and I go proud of everything that we have achieved," Starmer said before heading to Buckingham Palace to offer his resignation to the king. It was an offer "His Majesty was graciously pleased to accept," the palace said in a statement.

The king will ask Burnham to take charge

Burnham then went to the palace in his turn and Charles will ask him to form a government. That's when he officially becomes prime minister, a moment known as "kissing hands."

The king's role harkens back to a time when the monarch exercised supreme power and chose a prime minister to run the government. Today, the king has no political power, but the monarch still officially offers the job to the leader of the party that can command a majority in the House of Commons. No hand-kissing is involved.

Britain's parliamentary democracy allows governing parties to change leaders, and thus prime ministers, without the need for a general election. The next national poll doesn't have to be held until 2029, though Burnham can call one sooner if he wants.

From the palace, Burnham will go to Downing Street, where he will make his first speech as prime minister. A spokesperson said Burnham will say that he's "acutely aware" of how many changes of leader the country has been through in the past decade, and will pledge to restore stability.

Starmer said much the same when he took office two years ago. Last month he announced he would resign after missteps and judgment errors that eroded his standing with his party and the public.