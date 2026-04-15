ETV Bharat / international

Andaman Sea Tragedy: 250 Feared Dead As Overcrowded Trawler Carrying Refugees Capsizes

Dhaka: A massive search and rescue operation is underway in the Andaman Sea after a trawler carrying approximately 250 people, including Rohingya refugees and Bangladeshi nationals, capsized in treacherous waters on Tuesday.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) issued a joint statement expressing "deep sorrow" over the incident, which occurred as the region marks the Bengali New Year.

The vessel, which departed from Teknaf in southern Bangladesh, was reportedly bound for Malaysia when it succumbed to heavy winds and severe overcrowding. "This tragic incident reflects the dire consequences of protracted displacement and the absence of durable solutions for the Rohingya. Ongoing violence in Rakhine State has faded hopes of safe return in the near future, while shrinking humanitarian assistance, challenging living conditions in refugee camps, and limited access to education and livelihoods are pushing refugees to take such dangerous sea journeys in search of safety and opportunity," the statement said.

It further continued, "The promise of better wages abroad, often coupled with misinformation spread by smuggling networks, drives individuals, Rohingya and Bangladeshi nationals, to take significant risks. These factors create conditions in which smugglers and traffickers can exploit vulnerabilities, placing lives at grave risk. The Andaman Sea continues to claim the lives of people undertaking these perilous journeys."