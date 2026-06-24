ETV Bharat / international

An Invitation With A Message: What Iran’s Outreach To Modi Means

Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a bilateral meeting with the President of Iran, Masoud Mezkiyan, during the 16th BRICS Summit on Tuesday, October 22, 2024 ( IANS )

New Delhi: The reported invitation from Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend the burial ceremonies of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei carries significance that extends well beyond diplomatic protocol.

“Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian is learnt to have invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the burial ceremonies for the late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei,” PTI news agency reported Wednesday citing diplomatic sources. “The funeral ceremonies will be held from July 5 to 9.”

The report comes two days after National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval’s meeting with Ghadir Nezamipour, Deputy Secretary for Defence Affairs of the Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) of Iran, ahead of the 16th BRICS NSAs Meeting held in New Delhi on June 23.

It remains to be seen whether Modi can make a trip to Iran given that he will be embarking for Indonesia on July 6 on the first leg of his three-nation visit to Southeast Asia and Oceania.

However, the reported invitation would be far more than a gesture of diplomatic courtesy. Coming barely four months after the US and Israel launched a military campaign that led to the death of Iran’s long-serving Supreme Leader and reshaped the strategic landscape of West Asia, the outreach appears to underscore Tehran’s view of India as an important regional actor capable of maintaining engagement across rival geopolitical camps. Whether or not Modi is able to attend, the invitation itself sends a message about Iran’s expectations of India’s role in the region’s emerging post-war order.

Women attend a condolence meeting organised in memory of deceased Supreme Leader of Iran Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and his companions, who were killed in the ongoing military action by Israel and USA in Iran, at the India Islamic Cultural Centre in New Delhi on Saturday, March 07, 2026 (IANS)

India today enjoys close strategic partnerships with both the US and Israel. Washington is India’s largest strategic partner in defence and technology cooperation, while Israel has emerged as one of India’s principal suppliers of advanced military equipment and intelligence cooperation.

Despite these ties, Tehran appears to view New Delhi as a country capable of pursuing an independent foreign policy rather than acting as part of any anti-Iran coalition. Inviting Modi to ceremonies surrounding Iran’s most important political and religious figure would amount to an acknowledgement of India’s strategic autonomy.

For New Delhi, participation would reinforce India’s longstanding position that it maintains issue-based partnerships rather than alliance commitments.

Khamenei’s death and the subsequent war marked the most serious upheaval in Iran since the 1979 Islamic Revolution. In such moments, countries often use state funerals and transition ceremonies to identify which international partners they regard as important for the country’s future.

An invitation to Modi would indicate that Iran views India as a long-term partner despite New Delhi’s expanding relations with Israel, the US and Gulf Arab states.

For India, the gesture would provide reassurance that bilateral relations remain resilient despite years of disruptions caused by sanctions and regional instability. Before US-imposed sanctions sharply reduced imports, Iran was among India’s major crude oil suppliers.

File photo of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali (AP)

The post-war environment may eventually lead to new diplomatic arrangements involving sanctions relief, energy agreements or reconstruction initiatives. Maintaining political goodwill with Tehran would preserve India’s options should Iranian oil re-enter global markets in a significant way.