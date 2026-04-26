ETV Bharat / international

An Explosive Device Kills 13 And Injures 38 On A Bus In Southwestern Colombia As Violence Persists

People gather around vehicles damaged in an attack on the Pan-American Highway in Cajibio, Colombia, Saturday, April 25, 2026, that killed at least a dozen people and authorities blamed on dissident groups of the former FARC rebels. ( AP )

Bogota, Colombia: An explosive device killed 13 people traveling on a bus in southwestern Colombia on Saturday, an attack the country's army chief described as a "terrorist act" that also left at least 38 injured as violence linked to drug trafficking in the region escalates.

Octavio Guzmán, the governor of the region of Cauca, said on X that the device was set off while the bus was traveling along the Panamerican Highway in the municipality of Cajibio. Five children were among the injured, Cauca Health Secretary Carolina Camargo told Noticias Caracol, a TV news program.

Gen. Hugo López, commander of Colombia's Armed Forces, told a news conference that it was a "terrorist act" and blamed the network of a man known as "Iván Mordisco" — one of Colombia's most wanted figures — and the Jaime Martínez faction. Both are dissidents of the now-defunct Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia that operate in the region.

Neither Iván Mordisco nor the Jaime Martínez faction abide by the peace agreement signed with the state in 2016. Colombian President Gustavo Petro condemned the attack on X.

"Those who carried out the attack and killed seven civilians — and wounded 17 others — in Cajibío — many of them Indigenous people — are terrorists, fascists, and drug traffickers," he wrote.

Relatives of victims embrace in front of a bus hit by an explosive device on the Pan-American Highway in Cajibio, Colombia, Saturday, April 25, 2026, after an attack blamed by authorities on dissident groups of the former FARC rebels killed at least a dozen people. (AP)

The attack is the latest in a spate of explosions that have attempted to target public infrastructure. At least 26 incidents have taken place in the past two days in southwestern Colombia, which López said has only affected civilians.