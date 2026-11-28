ETV Bharat / international

An Explosion At A Middle School In Eastern Afghanistan Killed Or Wounded Several Students

Representational Image ( IANS )

Kabul: An explosion at a middle school in the eastern Afghan province of Kunar has killed or wounded several students, police in the province said Saturday.

Farid Dehqan, spokesperson for the Kunar Provincial Police Headquarters, said the explosion occurred at 10 a.m. at a school in the province’s Andar Ser area, adding that several students were killed or wounded in the blast.