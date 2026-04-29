ETV Bharat / international

An Experimental Cafe Run By AI Opens In Stockholm

The Andon Café is pictured in Stockholm on April 27, 2026. It looks like any other coffee shop, but this Stockholm cafe is entirely run by an AI chatbot - with a human barista following orders. Andon Labs, the company behind the experiment gave a lease to Mona the AI chat bot running on Google’s AI assistant Gemini, and she did the rest: hiring employees, made the menu and takes care of daily supplies, with some hiccups on the way, ordering 6000 napkins for instance. ( AFP )

By AFP 3 Min Read

Stockholm: The avocado toasts and baristas making foamy lattes make it look like any other cafe, except at this one, located in a Stockholm residential neighbourhood, artificial intelligence (AI) is running the place. The cafe features a minimalist design: a few tables decorated with small plants and grey walls. Behind the counter is barista Kajetan Grzelczak who was hired by "Mona", the AI cafe manager -- which is powered by Google's Gemini. Grzelczak told AFP that "ordering isn't really her best suit". "So, I made for her... a wall of shame," he said, pointing to shelves behind him. The wall display showcases some of Mona's unnecessary purchases, including 10 litres (2.6 gallons) of cooking oil or 15 kilogrammes (33 pounds) of canned tomatoes. Grzelczak laments that he can't use those for anything that "Mona" has put on the menu. Orders can either be placed with Mona or one of the employees. In one corner, a large screen shows the cafe's revenue and balance in real time, and a phone lets customers talk to Mona. The screen also displays a description of the unusual cafe -- which is an experiment by San Francisco–based startup Andon Labs. Ethical questions "We think that AI will be a big part of the society and the job market in the future," Hanna Petersson, a member of the technical team at the company, which has 10 employees, told AFP. "We want to test that before that's the reality and see what ethical questions arise when, for example, an AI employs human beings," she explained.