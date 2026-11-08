ETV Bharat / international

'An Era Of Zionism, Solidarity, Friendship': Eisenkot After He Receives Mandate To Form Israel's Next Govt

Tel Aviv : Yashar party chairman Gadi Eisenkot on Sunday called for a new era of "Zionism, solidarity, and friendship" in Israel after formally receiving the mandate from President Isaac Herzog to form the country's next government, pledging to establish a national emergency government amid mounting security, diplomatic and domestic challenges.

In a post on X following the mandate-conferral ceremony at the President's Residence, Eisenkot said Israel needed new leadership that could bring together different sections of society and overcome political divisions.

"Israel needs a new government. Israel needs leadership that champions what unites us and paves the way for a new era—an era of Zionism, solidarity, and friendship. The task is difficult and there is much work ahead, but I believe success is within reach. Israel must win. And I will do everything to make that happen. With God's help, we will act and succeed!" Eisenkot wrote.

Eisenkot formally received the mandate from Herzog during an official ceremony at the President's Residence, following consultations with representatives of political factions in the 120-member Knesset.

Addressing the ceremony, Herzog said Eisenkot had received the "clear and unequivocal support" of a majority of Knesset members on the question of who had the best chance of forming the next government, while acknowledging that current Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud remained the largest party.

The Israeli President urged Eisenkot to form an administration that would represent all sections of Israeli society, including those who had supported the outgoing government and those who had voted for the opposition bloc.

Expressing hope that the next government would help bridge political divisions, Herzog said, "I wish with all my heart that whatever government is formed will lead to unity, connection, and healing among all parts of the nation."

In his address, Eisenkot described the situation facing Israel as a "challenging and fateful state of emergency", pointing to ongoing wars, military objectives that remained unfulfilled and what he termed a "devastating diplomatic crisis".

He also warned that Israel's international standing was facing difficulties, claiming that "even some of Israel's closest allies" were reconsidering their relations with the country.

Highlighting domestic political challenges, the Yashar leader said Israel was experiencing "one of the most vulnerable moments Israeli democracy has ever known".

He expressed concern over efforts to delegitimise democracy and growing distrust of state institutions, warning that the country had reached an "extremely dangerous point."