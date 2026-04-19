ETV Bharat / international

An Energy Blockade On Cuba Pulls The Plug On Havana’s Legendary Nightlife

Havana: Havana's broad avenues are empty at night. Theaters are closed. Bars and cafes have curtains lowered. It’s hard to find lights in the streets or Cubans making money entertaining tourists. Under the weight of an oil embargo imposed by the second administration of U.S. President Donald Trump, and the island's most severe economic crisis in decades, the city's once bustling nightlife has gone quiet.

“I feel empty inside when I see my streets empty,” said Yusleydi Blanco, a 41-year-old accountant. “I can’t be happy when my country is sad.”

‘Worse than the Special Period’

Following a 2016 deal between then-Presidents Barack Obama and Raúl Castro easing U.S. travel restrictions on Cuba, money flooded the island as tourism spiked. A small number of entrepreneurs opened newly allowed private businesses and bought imported modern vehicles that shared the streets with classic cars from the 1950s.

In 2018, a record 4.7 million tourists arrived on the island. Hotel accommodations were so saturated that travelers without lodging were seen sleeping in a park in the small western Cuban town of Viñales that draws thousands of tourists and rock climbers to its scenic limestone cliffs.

Today, gasoline sales are limited to 20 liters (5 gallons) per vehicle and owners can wait months for a turn at the pump. Buses now stop running at 6 p.m. and international airlines including Air France, Air Canada and Iberia have stopped flying to Havana because they can’t refuel there. The sound of cars has disappeared in the wealthy El Vedado neighborhood, where the soundscape of chirping birds has reemerged.

The Cuban government reported the arrival of 77,600 tourists in February, down from 178,000 on the same month a year ago.

“This is worse than the Special Period," said 65-year-old parking attendant Dolores de la Caridad Méndez about the years of economic devastation that followed the collapse of the Soviet Union, Cuba's Cold War patron, in the 1990s.