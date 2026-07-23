ETV Bharat / international

Amish Shah Wins Democratic Congressional Primary From Arizona

Washington: Indian-American Amish Shah, a moderate Democrat, won the House primary for Arizona’s First District, defeating the establishment-backed candidate in a keen contest.

Shah, an emergency medicine doctor known for his door-to-door campaign style where he reached out to nearly 28,000 homes, will take on NFL kicker Jay Feely, the Republican candidate backed by US President Donald Trump for the November election to the US Congress.

Shah, a three-term member of the Arizona House of Representatives, defeated former broadcast journalist Marlene Galan-Woods, a candidate backed by the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee. Galan-Woods is the third DCCC-backed candidate to lose a contested House primary this year, including Jasmeet Bains in California and Joe Baldacci in Maine.

Now on opposite sides of the political spectrum, Shah and Feely have a shared history. The Democratic candidate was the NFL physician providing emergency care to the New York Jets – the team for which Feely was the kicker.

Born in Chicago to Gujarati parents who immigrated to the US in the 1960s, Shah earned his undergraduate degree at Northwestern University and his medical degree at Northwestern University Medical School as part of the Honours Program in Medical Education.

Shah’s father is Jain, and his mother is Hindu. He received a full merit scholarship to obtain a Master's in Public Health at the University of California, Berkeley, followed by residency training in Emergency Medicine at New York City's busiest Level-1 trauma centre.