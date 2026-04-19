ETV Bharat / international

Amid US Tensions, Mexico, Spain, Brazil Urge Respectful Dialogue With Cuba

White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles sits in the Oval Office after U.S. President Donald Trump signed an Executive Order on April 18, 2026, in Washington, DC. ( AFP )

Mexico City: Mexico, Spain and Brazil voiced concern Saturday over the "dramatic situation" in Cuba, which has faced months of pressure from US President Donald Trump, with the trio urging "sincere and respectful dialogue."

Without explicitly mentioning the United States, the three leftist-led countries expressed "deep concern regarding the grave humanitarian crisis that the people of Cuba are enduring, and call for the adoption of necessary measures to alleviate this situation."

The countries, in a joint statement issued by Mexico's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, called for a "sincere and respectful dialogue" in line with international law. The purpose of such a dialogue should be to "find a lasting solution to the current situation and to ensure that it is the Cuban people themselves who decide their own future in full freedom," the statement said.