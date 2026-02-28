US And Israel Jointly Attack Iran As Multiple Explosions Rock Tehran; Tel Aviv Declares State Of Emergency
Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz described the attack as being done “to remove threats.” He did not immediately elaborate.
Published : February 28, 2026 at 12:20 PM IST|
Updated : February 28, 2026 at 12:33 PM IST
New Delhi: The United States and Israel jointly launched strikes against Iran on Saturday, with explosions reported in the capital city, Tehran. The attack comes after weeks of increasing tensions between Iran and the US.
Quoting a US official and a person familiar with the operation, Associated Press reported that the US is participating in the Israeli strikes against Iran.
A cloud of smoke rose from the city's downtown, as the strike, according to AP, happened near the offices of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. It wasn’t immediately clear whether the 86-year-old leader had been in his offices at the time.
He hasn’t been seen publicly in days as tensions with the US have grown. But the attack comes as the United States has assembled a vast fleet of fighter jets and warships in the region to try to pressure Iran into a deal over its nuclear program.
More explosions struck Iran's capital after Israel said it was attacking the country. No casualty information from the strikes has been shared by authorities on either end yet.
Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz described the attack as being done “to remove threats.” He did not immediately elaborate. In Tehran, witnesses heard the blast. Iranian state television later reported on the explosion, without offering a cause.
Iran shut down its airspace after Israel launched an attack targeting the country. The warning to pilots came out as explosions rang out across Tehran, the Iranian capital.
Sirens sounded across Israel at the same time. The Israeli military said that it had issued a “proactive alert to prepare the public for the possibility of missiles being launched toward the state of Israel.”
At the time of the attack, the IDF sent a national warning to all citizens to stay near protected spaces.
"In the last few minutes, sirens were sounded all throughout Israel, with an advance instruction alert directly to cellular devices to stay within proximity to protected spaces. This is a proactive alert to prepare the public for the possibility of missiles being launched toward the State of Israel. The IDF emphasizes that the public is requested to stay in proximity to protected spaces," the IDF said in a post on X.
In the last few minutes, sirens were sounded all throughout Israel, with an advance instruction alert directly to cellular devices to stay within proximity to protected spaces.— Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) February 28, 2026
This is a proactive alert to prepare the public for the possibility of missiles being launched toward…
Tel Aviv also declared a state of emergency and announced closure or prohibition on educational activities, gatherings, and workplaces, except for essential sectors.
"Following a situational assessment, it was determined that as of today (Saturday), at 08:00, immediate changes will be made to the Home Front Command Guidelines. As part of the changes, it was decided to shift all areas of the country from Full Activity to Essential Activity. The guidelines include: a prohibition on educational activities, gatherings, and workplaces, except for essential sectors. The public is required to follow the guidelines published on the official Home Front Command channels. Full guidelines will be updated on the National Emergency Portal and the Home Front Command app," IDF said in another post.
Following a situational assessment, it was determined that as of today (Saturday), at 08:00, immediate changes will be made to the Home Front Command Guidelines.— Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) February 28, 2026
As part of the changes, it was decided to shift all areas of the country from Full Activity to Essential Activity.
The…