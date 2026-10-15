ETV Bharat / international

Amid Houthi Aerial Attacks, Indian Embassy Announces Cancellation Of Saudi Arabia Flights Till Oct 24

Dubai: The Indian Embassy announced that flights to and from Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam and Madinah will remain cancelled until October 24 in view of aerial attacks by Houthis in Saudi Arabia.

The updated advisory comes amid escalating tensions in the region due to a series of drone and missile attacks targeting civilian infrastructure by Yemen’s Houthis.

The Indian Embassy in Riyadh also advised Indian nationals to refrain from filming, publishing or sharing information related to countering missiles and drones as it could expose the individual to legal liability, as per local rules.

Flight operations remain suspended at Riyadh airport. Flight operations at Dammam, Jeddah, and Medina airports continue, with some disruptions, the embassy said.

Indian carriers, Air India, Air India Express, Akasa Air, and IndiGo Airlines, have suspended flights to and from Saudi Arabia until October 17.

On Thursday, Akasa Air extended the suspension of all flights to and from Riyadh until October 24 and Jeddah until October 21. IndiGo also extended the suspension of all flights to and from Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam and Medina until October 24.

Saudi Airlines continues to operate scheduled flights from Dammam, Jeddah, and Medina while Flynas is operating scheduled flights on the Dammam–Lucknow sector, the embassy said.

The embassy said Indian nationals requiring urgent departure from Saudi Arabia may consider flights from neighbouring countries, including Bahrain, Kuwait and Qatar. However, the concerned individuals would be responsible for obtaining the necessary visas to enter these countries, it said.

Indian nationals planning to travel to Saudi Arabia, including for Umrah, are advised to be aware of the possibility of flight disruptions at short notice between India and Saudi Arabia due to the prevailing situation, the embassy said.

IndiGo extends cancellation of Saudi Arabia flights till Oct 24