ETV Bharat / international

American Flag Raised At US Embassy In Venezuela For The 1st Time Since 2019

An American flag flies again at the US Embassy in Caracas, Venezuela, Saturday, March 14, 2026, seven years after it was lowered when Washington and Caracas cut diplomatic relations in 2019. ( AP )

Caracas: The American flag was raised Saturday over the U.S. Embassy in Venezuela for the first time since 2019, a move that highlighted the recent shift in relations between the two countries since then President Nicolás Maduro was captured by American troops in January. Though the flag is now waving, the building is undergoing renovations and it remains unclear when it will fully reopen.

The move comes after several statements from U.S. President Donald Trump in support of Maduro’s successor, acting President Delcy Rodríguez, who has tried to keep negotiations open with the American government. The flag was raised "exactly seven years after it was taken down,” the U.S. Embassy team said in a statement published on its social media channels.

The American flag being raised drew immediate attention from local residents. “It’s a good thing, really, what a joy,” said Caracas resident Luz Verónica López. “Other countries must come back too because that’s what we need; progress, to move forward with good relations with the rest of the world, as it should be.”