ETV Bharat / international

Ambassador Preeti Saran Re-elected To Key UN Body For New 3-Year Term

New York: Veteran diplomat Preeti Saran has been re-elected to the prestigious UN Committee on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights (CESCR) for a fresh three-year tenure starting 2027, in recognition of her expertise in steering the body through complex global socio-economic challenges.

Ambassador Saran is currently serving as the chair of the CESCR, the UN body responsible for monitoring how member nations implement international covenants on economic and social rights. The CESCR operates under the administrative control of the UN Human Rights Commission.

During her distinguished 36-year career in the Indian Foreign Service, Ambassador Saran served in various high-level positions in India and in Indian Missions in Asia, Africa, Europe and the Americas.

"I feel honoured to be re-elected member of the Committee on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights, which administers the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights," she said. She noted that the committee comprises 18 independent international experts who monitor the implementation of the covenant by state parties.

"As the largest democracy in the world, the Indian growth story, particularly in the last 15 years, is exemplary in fulfillment of these basic human rights for its people to have a full, free, safe, secure and healthy life," Saran said.