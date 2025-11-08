ETV Bharat / international

'Almost Every Day': Japan Battles Spike In Bear Attacks

Kita-Akita, Japan: The sense of fear is palpable in parts of northern Japan, where some locals have fastened bells to their bags hoping the noise will keep bears away, while signs warn people to be on guard.

The animals have killed a record 13 across the country since April, with a steady flow of reports of bears entering homes, roaming near schools and rampaging in supermarkets. "We hear news almost every day about people being attacked or injured," said 28-year-old Kakeru Matsuhashi, a traditional "Matagi" hunter, as he walked through a forest clutching a knife.

"It's becoming something that feels personal, and it's simply frightening," he added in the northern prefecture of Akita, an area hit by a series of attacks. This year, the number of fatalities is double the previous record of 2023-24, with five months of the fiscal year still to go.

Data is patchy from certain regions, but in recent years, Japan has seen among the highest number of fatal attacks globally. Keiji Minatoya, also from Akita, knows this too well -- a bear leapt from his garage, pinned him to the ground and sank its teeth into his face in 2023.

"I was thinking: 'This is how I die'", said 68-year-old Minatoya, who managed to escape and take refuge inside his home. The government is now scrambling to deal with the surge in attacks, which scientists say is being driven by a fast-growing bear population combined with this year's bad acorn harvest, leaving some mountains "overcrowded" with hungry bears.

Troops have been deployed to provide logistical help for trapping and hunting bears, while riot police will be allowed to use rifles to shoot the animals, which can weigh half a tonne and outrun a human. The victims include a 67-year-old man in Iwate, a region next to Akita, whose body was found outside his home, with animal bite marks and scars.

Hunters were called to the scene and shot a bear near the house. Also in Iwate, a 60-year-old man is thought to have been attacked while cleaning an outdoor bath at a remote hot spring resort. His body was discovered in nearby woods.

Official data show the number of wounded is also on course to be a record, tallying over 100 people in the six months to September.

'Overcrowded' With Bears

A major issue is the expanding bear population, which is growing fast due to an abundance of food -- including acorns, deer and boars -- under the influence of a warming climate, experts say. Japan's brown bear population has doubled in three decades, and now stands at around 12,000, while the number of Asian black bears has climbed on the country's main Honshu island, reaching 42,000, according to a recent government report.

Some mountains have become "overcrowded", according to Naoki Ohnishi, researcher at the Forestry and Forest Products Research Institute. "Put simply, the size of the bear population has gone beyond the capacity of the mountains to hold them," he said.