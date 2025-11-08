ETV Bharat / international

Alleged Iranian Plot To Kill Israel's Ambassador To Mexico Was Thwarted, US And Israel Say

Demonstrators walk on a representation of the U.S. and Israeli flags during an annual rally in front of the former U.S. Embassy in Tehran, celebrating the anniversary of the 1979 takeover of the embassy, Iran ( AP )

Washington: Mexican authorities, with assistance from the United States and Israeli intelligence agencies, thwarted an alleged plot by Iran to assassinate the Israeli ambassador to Mexico, Israeli and U.S. officials said Friday. Mexican authorities denied any knowledge of such a plot.

The plot to kill Ambassador Einat Kranz Neiger is alleged to have been hatched at the end of last year and remained active through the middle of this year, when it was disrupted, the U.S. officials said.

The officials, speaking on condition of anonymity due to the sensitive nature of the intelligence, said the plot was "contained" and does not pose a current threat.

They did not offer details on how the plot was discovered or broken up. Iran's mission to the U.N. said it had no comment.

"We thank the security and law enforcement services in Mexico for thwarting a terrorist network directed by Iran that sought to attack Israel's ambassador in Mexico," the Israeli Foreign Ministry said in a statement. "The Israeli security and intelligence community will continue to work tirelessly, in full cooperation with security and intelligence agencies around the world, to thwart terrorist threats from Iran and its proxies against Israeli and Jewish targets worldwide."

Mexico's foreign relations and security ministries issued a brief joint statement late Friday saying that "they have no report with respect to a supposed attempt against the ambassador of Israel in Mexico."