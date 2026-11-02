ETV Bharat / international

All 9 People Aboard A Jet That Crashed In Florida Dead, Says US Transportation Secretary

WEST PALM BEACH: All nine people died aboard a business jet that crashed into a Florida neighbourhood, US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said on Sunday.

The aircraft departed from Austin, Texas, and was headed to the Bahamas. Duffy said the Federal Aviation Administration is sending a team to support the National Transportation Safety Board’s investigation into the cause.

The Learjet 60 carrying nine people nose-dived into a South Florida neighbourhood on Sunday and erupted into a giant fireball that appeared to just miss homes before crashing near a busy roadway, creating a giant fiery crater in the pavement.

Jim Reynolds, a spokesperson for Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, said it was a private aircraft. He could not immediately provide details about who was on the flight.

“This is definitely a tragedy,” he said. He said the tail number for the flight was N722BD. Video shot from people inside their cars captured the terrifying moment the aircraft plunged from the sky, before striking near the roadway and exploding. Flames flickered around chunks of pavement lining the crater as people milled about, expressing shock that it landed only feet from homes and only inches from passing vehicles. Thick black smoke engulfed the crash site.