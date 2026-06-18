ETV Bharat / international

Al-Qaeda Operative Sentenced To 31 Years In Jail In Pakistan

Lahore: An Al-Qaeda operative was sentenced to 31 years in jail by an anti-terrorism court for plotting a terror attack in Pakistan's Punjab province, a court official said on Thursday. The operative, identified as Sadiq Akbar, was arrested in Sahiwal, some 200 kilometres from Lahore, in November 2025.

Anti-Terrorism Court (Sahiwal) Special Judge Ziaullah Khan on Wednesday sentenced Akbar to 31 years in jail after hearing arguments from the prosecution and witnesses against him, according to the official.

Akbar, a resident of Mardan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, came to Sahiwal, a district of Punjab, to commit a terror attack on the order of his group, which is still active in the country despite being proscribed, the official added.