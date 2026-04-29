ETV Bharat / international

Akshaya Patra-Inspired Initiative Highlights Challenge Of Food Insecurity Among US College Students

New York: A global food initiative, inspired by the Akshaya Patra Foundation, has highlighted the need to combat the challenge of food insecurity among college students in the US, and called on the Indian-American diaspora to extend their support.

The Consulate General of India in New York, in collaboration with the World Food Movement (WFM), hosted a special event titled ‘No One Hungry’ here on Monday.

The World Food Movement, a US-based not-for-profit organisation, had in September last year launched an initiative to provide hot nutritious meals to students in New York, New Jersey, Boston and California across community colleges with a target of serving one million meals annually across the US by 2030.

Addressing the event at the Consulate, co-founder and Vice Chairman of the Akshaya Patra Foundation and the World Food Movement Sri Chanchalapathi Dasa said students across communities in the US should not be struggling to choose between food and education.

Dasa cited data to point out that about 41 per cent of students experience food insecurity in college campuses in the US.

The data, collected from over 74,000 students from 91 institutions in the country, also found that over half of structurally disadvantaged groups went hungry at college campuses.