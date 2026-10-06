ETV Bharat / international

Reset In Ties: Ajit Doval Meets Canadian Counterpart Amid Middle And Emerging Power Realignment

New Delhi: India and Canada agreed to explore new areas of security cooperation as the two countries moved forward on a larger political, security and trade reset amid strain in their respective relations with the US and a convergence over the need for countries like theirs to work together.

The meeting between National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and David Morrison, the Senior Diplomatic and International Affairs Advisor to the Prime Minister of Canada, signalled growing engagement in security ties, which were strained over intelligence and security matters not so long ago.

While the meeting was part of a regular bilateral security dialogue, the two sides agreed to identify additional areas for practical cooperation while reviewing progress in bilateral security and law enforcement cooperation, ANI reported.

The meeting also comes ahead of a potential visit by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Canada in December. The two countries are not just undergoing a reset but are also trying to build a broader relationship at a time of geopolitical contestation when middle and emerging powers are actively diversifying trade, political and security partnerships.

As a result, the India-Canada security dialogue is also part of a larger reset in ties, with the two countries also moving forward in other aspects of the bilateral relationship.

The two countries are currently negotiating a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement and have held five rounds of talks so far. Both countries are targeting to have a trade deal on the table by the end of 2026 to push trade, which was $13.6 billion in 2025.

All this points to an effort by both sides to shed the past strain in ties. The current engagement is a far cry from the severe downturn in ties between 2023 and 2024 under former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, when Ottawa accused Indian government officials of playing a role in the murder of Sikh separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, who was shot dead outside a gurudwara in Canada.

The dispute escalated even as New Delhi called the allegations "absurd" and peaked with Canada, in late 2024, naming the then Indian High Commissioner a "person of interest" in the case. It resulted in the expulsion of top diplomats on both sides, a freeze in trade talks and visa issuance for a short while.

But ties have since gone through a complete turnaround following the exit of Trudeau. The shift was evident during Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney's India visit in February when the two countries signed a $2.6 billion multi-year uranium supply pact and negotiated a General Security of Information Agreement related to safely sharing, handling, and protecting classified and sensitive government or military information.

Over the past eight months, the two sides have exchanged multiple visits at different levels. "I think we have seen remarkable positive momentum in Canada–India relations over the past year. What is particularly significant is that progress is now taking place across several tracks at the same time," said Vina Nadjibulla, co-founder and CEO of the Centre for Strategic Statecraft, a Canadian public policy think tank, to ETV Bharat.

She noted that there is "regular dialogue and progress on the more difficult security and law-enforcement issues that were at the centre of the breakdown in relations."