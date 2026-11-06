Airstrikes On A Market In Southwestern Yemen Kill At Least 20, Houthis Say
A Houthi health ministry spokesperson said that 15 people were also wounded in the airstrikes on the market in al-Waziyah in the province of Taiz.
Published : November 6, 2026 at 7:38 PM IST
Cairo: Airstrikes hit a market in southwestern Yemen on Friday, killing at least 20 people, according to an official with Iran-backed Houthi rebels. It would be one of the deadliest attacks since fighting resumed between the Houthis and Saudi-backed government forces.
A Houthi health ministry spokesperson, Anees Alsabahi, told Houthi-run TV Al Masirah that 15 people were also wounded in the airstrikes on the market in al-Waziyah in the province of Taiz. He said that the death toll was expected to rise from the airstrikes, which he blamed on the Saudi-led coalition.
Local authorities in Taiz acknowledged that an attack on a busy market killed and wounded people, without providing details on the actual toll. But the authorities in Taiz blamed the Houthis for the incident. They said that no airstrikes were carried out in the area.